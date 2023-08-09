The summer menu you need to try…

Who would have thought you’d be able to wine and dine at the luxury-laden Burj Al Arab without breaking the bank? But we’re here to tell you that this is indeed, a possibility.

SAL, Burj Al Arab’s chic beachside restaurant and beach club with pool access and views of the gorgeous Arabian Gulf is the place to be for award-winning Mediterranean grub. The lunch set menu at SAL will transport you to a magical land of Mediterranean flavours with a limited-edition selection of dishes and tapas. The best part? You can sample this special menu for as little as Dhs195 per head.

The menu is available exclusively until September 30 – perfect for this sunny summer season.

What you’ll find on the summer menu at SAL

The three-course meal is sure to teleport you to the dreamy Mediterranean summers of the Iberian Peninsula. It features Southern Mediterranean delicacies capturing the true essence of Spain and Portugal.

Starters on the menu include dishes such as eggplant tarte tatin served with parmesan ice cream, a selection of tapas, and a refreshing watermelon salad, while mains include pan-seared chicken served in a lemon sauce, a seabass fillet accompanied by Mediterranean vegetables and the chef’s pasta of the day.

There’s always room for dessert, and to finish off this meal on a sweet note, choose from the cacao with vanilla ice cream, chocolate crumble and gianduja sauce, creamy mango sago and classic tiramisu.

There’s also an array of new additions to the à la carte menu. The spread of tapas features the Portuguese sardines, pan con tomato, patatas bravas, manchego croquetas and charcoal grilled leeks.

Get those bookings in!

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mond to Fri from 12.30pm to 5.30pm for lunch, 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner, Sat to Sun from 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 per head, Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Images: Supplied