The crowds are back in the capital, and here’s a quick roundup of things for you to enjoy this weekend…

Friday, September 15

Gastronomic grandeur takes centre stage at Bord Eau

Witness legendary French gastronomy, as Bord Eau at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri hosts 3 Michelin star chef, Luca Mattioli from Mirazur, France. Luca will create gourmet brilliance, helping cement Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the culinary capital of the Middle East.

Bord Eau, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Friday September 15, 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555, @shangrilaabudhabi

Enjoy a candle light concert in tribute to Coldplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

This Friday, wind down after a long week with a Candlelight concerts in tribute to everyone’s favourite contemporary music act, Coldplay. With 3 shows taking place at New York University, pianist Aldo Dotto will keep you mesmerised with a stunning performance that will be be illuminated all along by the inimitable glow of candle light.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, New York University Blue Hall, Abu Dhabi, Friday September 15, from 5pm, Dhs150. @candlelight.concerts

Saturday, September 16

Attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi

Celebrate fan favourites from the worlds of film, television, music and sports this Saturday at the Etihad Arena. The ‘slimiest party of the year’ will feature a great line-up of talented artists, including international superstar Jessie J, Now United, Elyanna and Issam AlNajjar. The star-studded awards show will also celebrate multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and global pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Amerigos

Get in the groove for a colourful, flavourful Mexican fiesta at Amerigos, where everyone’s invited to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in style this weekend. What awaits is a night of mouthwatering Mexican specialties including sizzling fajitas and zesty tacos, hopping live entertainment, and electric vibes throughout.

Amerigos, Park Inn Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 16 7pm to 11pm, Dhs179 soft drinks, Dhs279 house drinks (Mercadito edition), Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks (Acapulco edition). Tel: (0)2 656 2412, @amerigosyasisland

Roll up to Hakkasan for Saturday Dim Sum

Satisfy your Dim Sum cravings at Hakkasan, with a sumptuous spread of delicacies featuring delights such as soft-shell crab taro croquettes, truffle chicken Xiao Long Bao, fresh Chilean sea bass dumplings, roasted duck pumpkin dumplings, and king crab dumplings. All that writing has worked up an appetite, and we can’t imagine reading would’ve made it any easier for you.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Saturday 12pm to 3:30pm, Dhs98 for 3 baskets, Dhs138 for 5 baskets. Tel: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Sunday, September 17

Descend on Avobar to get your Avocado fix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avobar Abu Dhabi (@avobar_ae)

Yas Mall is now home to Avobar, right here in the capital. Balanced, healthy dishes now come to you paired with specialty coffees, the perfect way to kickstart your weekend and get your healthy bites in. The London brand serves up interesting specialties inspired by Emirati culture and includes signature toasts, bowls and salads, as well as gluten-free specialties, desserts and pastries.

Avobar, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm. @avobar_ae

Swing by VaKaVa for lovely Latin flavours

Culinary gem VaKaVa, acclaimed for its popular Latin American flavors has returned to the Conrad Etihad Towers by popular demand. You can look forward to a tantalising gastronomic journey with Latin tastes leading the way, from the kitchen of Chef Eber. VaKaVa’s excellence is on offer for you to enjoy this weekend, as the minds at the Conrad aim to redefine your dining experience.

VaKaVa, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Tuesday to Sunday 7:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Tel: (0) 2 811 5666, @vakavaabudhabi