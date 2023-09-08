12 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try:

Homer Lobster

Renowned for its award-winning lobster rolls, Paris’ Homer Lobster is now open in Dubai. Inspired by a trip to New York, founder Moïse Sfez decided to bring the popular New York street food to his homeland in France. Known for its authenticity and quality, Homer Lobster then went on to win “Celebrity Favourite” at the Lobster Rolls’ World Championship in the US. Located in DIFC, the casual street-food-meets-fine-dining spot is serving their famous lobster rolls as well as tuna melt, grilled cheese with caviar, salmon pastrami, egg rolls, and a range of sides including fries, coleslaw, and more.

Homer Lobster, Precinct Building 5, DIFC, Dubai. Daily 10pm to 10pm. @homerlobster.uae

Atrangi

Nestled along the waters of the Jumeirah Al Qasr lagoon, hop on an abra and set sail for what might just be our favourite new Indian restaurant. Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is the latest addition to the Jumeirah Al Qasr resort. Each and every detail of the restaurant is carefully thought out, from cocktails that bring to life well-loved Indian flavours, to the crockery found on every table which was hand-crafted and shipped in from India, where the design is a love letter to the women and the rich culture of the nation. Chef Ritu has carefully crafted dishes that you would find in the homes and on the streets of India, resurrecting age-old practices with a fresh twist.

Atrangi, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open from 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 410 6548 @atrangi.dubai

DUO Gastrobar

All the way from St Petersburg, award-winning DUO has officially landed in the desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Duo, Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am. @duo.uae

The Guild

In The Guild’s second phase of opening, guests will be able to book either The Rockpool or The Salon, in addition to The Nurseries and Potting Shed which opened last month. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster will be housed. An adjoining bar will serve as an alluring spot for pre-or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room will serve as a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16. The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open-plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, icdbrookfieldplace.com

Babel

Award-winning Lebanese restaurant Babel has reopened in Dubai, after closing its doors in beachfront destination La Mer. Located in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, the Lebanese-born brand will serve up unconventional twists on traditional dishes, from hot and cold mezze to fresh seafood.

Babel, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai. @babel_dubai

Agora

Now open in the Dubai Edition, Agora is a stylish new cocktail bar specialising in gin and tonic. A social spot that draws inspiration from the ancient Greek ‘agora,’ which served as a central gathering place. The mixology takes centre stage, with master of libations Simone Caporal helming the bar. Intimate interiors, live DJ sets, and light, Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates compliment the beverage menu.

Agora, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)58 592 5823. @agora_dxb

Hoe Lee Kow

Love Korean BBQ? You’ll want to check out chef Reif Othman’s latest concept: an unconventional Korean (licensed) restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, located in Dubai Hills Business Park. The restaurant is cosy and minimalistic with playful nods to Korean culture including traditional masks, clothing, and decorative fans. There’s also a sleek bar serving thirst-quenching cocktails that will make you say holy cow. On the menu? We recommend the Jeju scallops (Dhs96), corn croquettes (Dhs46), and the grilled ori gogi (Dhs168) – a show-stopper dish with Irish duck breast served in a non-traditional Korean BBQ style.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. Soft opening 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am Saturday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif

Konjiki Hototogisu

From Tokyo to Dubai, Michelin-star Konjiki Hototogisu is open for the first time in the UAE. Located on the second floor of Mall of the Emirates, opposite More Café, the ramen restaurant has already caused a craze on social media. The menu features five ramen bowls, including the soul-satisfying signature Shoyu (Dhs69) and Shio (Dhs65), featuring the brand’s famous chicken broth made with clam tare. Ready, set, slurp…

Soba House Konjiki Hototogisu, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. @konjiki.uae

Chez Wam

The next piece in the St Regis Gardens puzzle is Chez Wam, a brand-new concept serving modern French cuisine. The restaurant is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Te: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai

The Black Sheep

Now welcoming guests to its cosy home in Pullman JLT, located in Cluster T, The Black Sheep promises a welcoming atmosphere, daily happy hour, and all of your favourite British classics. The Black Sheep is split between a large bar, where stools surround high tables; a more formal restaurant space, which expands out to an enclosed beer garden; and a more laid-back lounge area, where guests are invited to sink into plush Chesterfield sofas and relax by the fire place. Open daily from 12pm, guests can enjoy an all-day menu of crowd-pleasing pub classics, such as chicken liver pâté, beer battered fish and chips and chicken schnitzel.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Kai Enzo

One of two new openings from chef Izu Ani this month, Kai Enzo is a stunning new rooftop space perched atop Hyatt Centric La Mer, presenting a fusion of eclectic Japanese and Mediterranean flavours. The restaurant is clean and minimalist, with warm colours and beautiful views that stretch across the entire Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Open for dinner only, Kai Enzo merges far-Eastern flavours with Western influences, using the shared DNA of the culinary regions’ use of fresh and simple ingredients to present a menu that promises elevated classics. Menu highlights include tiger prawns with kimuchi butter, Hokkaido scallops in green apple ponzu and salsa verde, plus an array of sushi, charcoal grills and indulgent desserts. It’s paired with a cocktail menu split into two: Taiyo, symbolising the sun; and Kai, representing the sea.

Kai Enzo, Hyatt Centric, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, 5pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 302 1275, kaienzo.com. @kaienzodubai

Okku

After closing its doors back in 2018, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, bar and lounge, Okku has reopened inside the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. With Okku 2.0, we are promised the same famed Okku fine dining experience from the gorgeous setting, attentive service, and of course, delicious contemporary Japanese cuisine with a twist. Diners can expect the Japanese classics, of course, and adventurous new creations. Fans of the restaurant will find the classic ‘O’ style dishes including wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, tuna on crispy rice, and more.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Mon to Thur 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed on Sun, Tel: (0)4 666 1566, okku.com