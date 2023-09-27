Pocket-friendly travel? Sign us up…

Mwasalat, Oman’s national transportation company, is launching a new bus route to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain to Oman, effectively resuming bus services between the two countries. The service will begin on Sunday, October 1.

Due to the pandemic, the long-running bus services between UAE and Oman were brought to a halt. It was a highly popular mode of transportation used by regular travellers who commute between the countries, mostly for how affordable it is compared to air travel.

Now, with the relaunch, the new route will connect Muscat and Abu Dhabi, via Al Ain. Similar to the journey before, the trip will include several stops and breaks in between. It takes approximately six hours, with the rest stops, immigration services and more.

UAE to Oman bus details

From Muscat to Abu Dhabi, buses will depart from the Azaiba bus station in Muscat at 6.30am and arrive at the Abu Dhabi bus station at 3.40pm. From Abu Dhabi to Muscat, buses will depart Abu Dhabi at 10.45am and arrive at the Azaiba bus station at 8.35pm.

A one-way ticket for the ride will cost you Dhs109.70 or 11.5 Omani Riyals.

As for baggage allowance, passengers will be able to bring up to 23kg of big luggage and up to 7kg of hand baggage.

Prior to the discontinuation of services, the Mwasalat service operated between Muscat and Dubai. The services to Dubai are yet to resume since being stopped during the pandemic, but the new route to Abu Dhabi is a start we like to see.

For more information and updates, visit mwasalat.om

