Wizz MultiPass offers travellers the opportunity to fly on fixed fares and save up to 40 per cent…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched the region’s first flight subscription service, offering travellers the opportunity to benefit from fixed fares throughout the year.

When you subscribe to Wizz MultiPass, you’ll pay a fixed monthly fee that allows you to travel at a flat rate once per month for 12 months. You’ll lock in a ticket price for the flight ticket plus baggage on flights from Abu Dhabi to all of the airline’s international destinations. Flights just need to be booked a minimum of five days in advance.

The pricing

For one-way flights with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, expect to pay Dhs259 per month, while for a monthly return flight, your fixed rate will be Dhs519 per month.

If you want monthly access to Wizz Priority, you’ll pay Dhs739 per month. That gets you a monthly return flight with one trolley bag and one carry-on bag, plus priority boarding and check-in.

If you want to upgrade to a check-in bag (20kg limit) as well as a free carry on bag, you’ll pay Dhs847 per month. For Wizz Priority plus checked-baggage, it’s Dhs1,067 per month.

Blackout dates

While Wizz MultiPass means you’ll be able to travel whenever, wherever for a fixed rate, there are blackout dates for those that go for the UAE subscription. These are:

14-19 June

5-7 July

13-16 September

03 – 04 December

20-24 December

29-30 December

Once you subscribe, you’re able to book flights right away and fly from 5 days in advance. Subscriptions renew every month on the first.

Where to go

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s international flight routes now span over 30 destinations, meaning there’s plenty of inspiration for your monthly travels. For a dreamy island escape, the airline offers regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Maldives and Larnaca. If you’re staying in the region, why not use Wizz Air to tick Salalah, Amman, or Cairo off your travel bucket list? While further afield, the airline services Rome, Athens, Bucharest and more with regular flights.

multipass.wizzair.com