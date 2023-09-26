The countdown is on until this bloomin’ delightful attraction reopens…

It’s that time of year again… After closing its doors for summer in June, Dubai Miracle Garden is set to reopen this weekend. The team confirmed to What’s On that the gates will officially reopen on Sunday, October 1.

While a lot of you are excited to return to the beautiful attraction, take note as there has been an update on the ticket costs. Tickets are now priced at Dhs95 per person, Dhs80 for children aged three to 12 years old, and children under three years enter for free.

Each season, the award-winning park reopens after the summer with a new theme, new attractions, and sculptures that never cease to amaze. Last year saw the addition of 3D installations, expansions of much-loved attractions, and a new water feature. We’re excited to see what the new season will bring…

For those who are yet to visit this beloved outdoor attraction, Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties.

In the past, Dubai Miracle Garden has rightfully earned Guinness World Records (three in total) for its beautiful displays. Its latest award was in 2019, when the park in collaboration with Disney celebrated the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with an 18-metre floral Mickey Mouse statue. It was made up of almost 100,000 flowers and weighs close to 35 tonnes.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, Opens October 1. Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12. children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com