It’s almost a bit of a Goldilocks moment, but we’re sure you’ll agree with us when we say that winter in Dubai is just one of the best in the world.

And we aren’t the only ones who think this is true. According to research done by long-haul travel specialists Travelbag, Dubai is revealed to be one of the top places in the world people will love for the winter sun. And it has the data to prove it.

The city ranks number three following Santiago, Chile sitting at the number one spot, and Cape Town, South Africa at number two.

The data is based on a range of metrics such as average temperatures which in Dubai, measures a very pleasant 24.6°C. It’s not too cold and we still feel the sun shining through, so we don’t feel blue.

Dubai sees around close to nine hours of sunlight, which means you have plenty of time to stay out and tick off things on your to-do list, without breaking out into a sweat.

As for rainfall, it measures only 9.75mm per day, therefore making it the perfect weather conditions for those who want to enjoy the outdoors.

Let’s not forget about Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE has also made it on the list of top 10 destinations to enjoy winter sun sitting proudly at number seven.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi average the same as in Dubai, with data from Travelbag stating it averages around 24°C. The capital sees around nine hours of sunshine a day, with an average rainfall of around 4.45mm per day.

Oh, we can’t wait to feel that first wisp of a cool winter breeze. We thankfully don’t have too long to wait…

Images: Getty Images