Abu Dhabi’s newest Levantine destination is here…

Karaz brings you a modern spin on traditional fare, taking the capital’s dining scene to new heights this September.

Packing in flavours inspired by joy, love and happiness, Karaz draws you in with a design aesthetic that combines modern and traditional design elements effortlessly. Traditional Levantine and Arabic design in vibrant cherry, blue and white hues, poetic Arabic typography and intricate patterns all add to a unique visual experience, that is waiting to be discovered.

Once you’ve taken in the aesthetic brilliance of Karaz, get ready to dine in an ambience that showcases an opulent sense of theatre and live entertainment, with remastered Levantine cuisine bringing an unforgettable experience and marvellous memories to every plate. Powered by cuisines from Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, a carefully-curated menu rolls out specials such as the Levant Breakfast Tray, Fatteh Bil Karaz, Wild Zaatar Fatayer, Fattouch Karazand more. Desserts like the Habet Karaz and Baklava Cheesecake tempt you till the very end of your meal, as you couple your experience with refreshing beverages like the Cherry Berry.

Immerse yourself in the astounding aesthetic, mouth-watering menu and unmistakeable Levant flavours at Karaz, now in Abu Dhabi.

Karaz, The Fountains at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 2 584 5984, @karazrestaurantuae

Images: supplied