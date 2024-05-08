Dubai Metro users, take note…

Nearly four weeks after the UAE was hit with record-breaking rainfall and severe floods, four Dubai Metro stations – OnPassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations, remain closed due to rain damage.

Passengers were provided with shuttle buses as a temporary solution, but the question on every rider’s mind is, ‘When will these Dubai Metro stations reopen?’.

Dubai’s #RTA announced the Dubai Metro services would return to normalcy at stations impacted by the recent extreme weather condition, known as ‘Hadeer Storm’, as of May 28. ONPASSIVE, Equiti, mashreq, and Energy Metro Stations would resume normal operations upon completing all… pic.twitter.com/xDi9MhjNfC — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 8, 2024



According to a tweet by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), normal operations will be restored by May 28, 2024.

For those dependent on the Dubai Metro for commuting around the city, it may seem like weeks away, but RTA stated the stations would only ‘resume normal operations upon completing all the maintenance and safety tests to ensure that the stations are ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency.’

In the meantime, passengers are requested to follow directional signs and to cooperate with Dubai Metro and RTA staff.

We also strongly urge you to share information and details on your respective stations with friends and family to keep them in the know.

Other stations on the Red Line are fully operating, but users have noted slight delays. RTA has urged users to plan their trips in advance.

We are monitoring any official updates and will let you know as soon as we have news.

UAE experiences the heaviest rainfall in 75 years The Dubai Metro was impacted due to the heavy rainfall on April 16, 2024 – which according to the National Centre of Meteorology, was the heaviest rainfall in 75 years. Surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949, it’s the most rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours, as per NCM. The record rainfall was accounted for between 9pm on Monday, April 15 and 9pm on Tuesday, April 16. Further rainfall was recorded after 9pm the following night on Tuesday.