The Bluewaters Island hotel will become Banyan Tree Dubai from November 2023…

Five years after first opening in Dubai, Caesars Palace is saying so long to Bluewaters. From November 2023, the hotel will be known as Banyan Tree Dubai.

Dubai Holding, the developers behind Bluewaters have teamed up with Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore for the deal, that will see a string of new projects and brands come to Bluewaters island.

The new Banyan Tree Dubai will be repositioned in phases, and will feature 179 rooms – including 30 suites – plus a four-bedroom villa for VIP guests that features its own pool and slice of beach. As Banyan Tree is renowned for its wellness offering, a BanyanTree Spa will be a huge part of the offering at Banyan Tree Dubai. At this oasis of pampering, expect indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, a relaxation area, gym, mini rainforests, hydrotherapy pools and treatment rooms.

As Banyan Tree takes over from Caesars Palace, the restaurants will also change, so expect to see the closure of concepts including Hell’s Kitchen and Demon Duck. Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore’s in-house F&B concept studio Carte Blanched will be responsible for creating the new concepts. Although details are yet to be provided, we can’t wait to see what they produce. Details have not been given on whether Cove Beach, which is independently operated, will stay or go when the rebrand takes place later this year.

Banyan Tree will also take over operations of the 96 private residences, housed in a separate tower and offering a collection of one- to four-bedroom units. These residents will have access to all of the facilities at Banyan Tree Dubai.

“Bluewaters has always been a destination for major projects that redefine luxury and cement Dubai as a global beacon of the tourism industry,” comments Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding. “Our collaboration with market leaders like Accor, Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of elevating the rich hospitality landscape in Dubai.”