Just a few hundred metres off the coastline of Jumeirah Beach Residence near Dubai Marina lies Bluewaters Island – home to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest Ferris wheel.

Unveiled in 2013, the island now also features over 200 food, retail and beverage outlets, which include world-renowned restaurants and entertainment locations.

Here’s a quick guide to everything at Bluewaters Island in Dubai

Where to dine?

Be it breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner, Bluewaters has a spot for everyone. With over 35 restaurants and cafes catering to a diverse range of cuisines from around the world, the island destination is home to some of the city’s popular gastronomical spots. From international dining to Asian and Mexican flavours, here’s a list of all the spots to eat at:

Beach Clubs

Cove Beach

Havana Social Club

Neptune Pool and Beach

Fortuna Pool and Beach

Venus Beach Club

All-day dining, lounges and bars

Alici

Bacchanal

88 Terrace

Hell’s Kitchen

VAGO

Brass Monkey Restaurant

The Lounge

The Piazza Lounge

The Selfish Bull

The London Project

Two.0 by Cove

This is Hot Dog

Ketch Up

Puerto 99

Un Dimanche à Paris

Sah El Nom

Basanti & Co.

Demon Duck

Din Tai Fung

The Robata

TakaHisa

Tete

The Pods

Virgin Izakaya

Mitts & Trays

Miya

Mado Restaurant

Shi

Bakeries, healthy eats and cafes

Angel Cakes

Dolce Green

Franprix

Scarlet´s Bakery and Pâtisserie

Seedology Cafe

L’eto

The Coffee Club

Top things to do

Say hello to celebrity figurines at Madame Tussauds

The famous wax museum founded in 1835 has been a popular attraction in London and now has locations across four continents in the world. Currently, UAE residents can avail admission tickets at Dhs110 per person. The museum also runs a variety of experiences like the Exclusive Fame experience where visitors can take a 90-min guided tour to learn fun facts and get insights into the making of wax figures. A valid ID is mandatory for entry.

Madame Tussauds, open daily 12pm to 8pm, UAE residents offer Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 873 3042. @madametussauds

Take an active day out at Tr88house

Looking to take the whole family for a fun time? Then Tr88house is a great spot, it’s over 65,000 sqft wide of entertainment suited to all ages. From a trampoline park to laser tag, a soft play area for the kiddos, and a glow-in-the-dark mini golf field, Tr88house is also home to Hive Food Court which brings together 6 different dining locations under one roof.

Tr88house restaurant and family entertainment centre. Tel: (0)4 355 8888. treehouse.com

Go old-school gaming at Brass Monkey Restaurant

Be a kid again at Brass Monkey Restaurant’s gaming arena. With 12 bowling lanes, VR racing car simulators and retro arcade games, the spot makes for a great hangout with friends or family. You can also replenish your energy later by enjoying pizza platters and shakes at the restaurant. The restaurant also runs a brunch deal every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm where you can get unlimited food, drinks, arcade games, and a 50 per cent off on bowling. Entry is for ages 21 and up only and an ID must be presented on arrival.

Brass Monkey Restaurant, ages 21 and up. Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkey

Where to stay

Caesars Palace Hotel

Recently awarded five stars for service by Forbes Travel Guide 2023, luxury accommodation Caesars Palace is the only hotel on Bluewaters Island. Fronted by a pristine shoreline overlooking the Arabian Sea and inclusive of a 500m private beach, the hotel has five temperature-controlled outdoor pools, an Amalfi-inspired beach club and an award-winning spa. It is also home to Michelin-star dining spots Hell’s Kitchen and Demon Duck. Prices for a day’s stay in a premier room start at Dhs4,400.

Caesars Palace Dubai, premier room from Dhs4,400. Tel:(0)4 556 6666. caesarspalace.com

How to get to Bluewaters Island?

By car: accessible via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Hessa St (D61). Find the directions here: getting to Bluewaters Island.

By public transport: catch an RTA Abra ride (route BM3) from Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport or hop on bus F57 from the Jebal Ali metro station’s bus stop.

Bluewaters Shuttle Bus: Jump on direct shuttle buses from Tecom, Barsha Heights and Palm Jumeirah.

Images: Supplied, Instagram and Unsplash