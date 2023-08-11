A quick guide to things to do at Bluewaters Island in Dubai
Stay, dine and revel in luxury…
Just a few hundred metres off the coastline of Jumeirah Beach Residence near Dubai Marina lies Bluewaters Island – home to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest Ferris wheel.
Unveiled in 2013, the island now also features over 200 food, retail and beverage outlets, which include world-renowned restaurants and entertainment locations.
Here’s a quick guide to everything at Bluewaters Island in Dubai
Where to dine?
Be it breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner, Bluewaters has a spot for everyone. With over 35 restaurants and cafes catering to a diverse range of cuisines from around the world, the island destination is home to some of the city’s popular gastronomical spots. From international dining to Asian and Mexican flavours, here’s a list of all the spots to eat at:
Beach Clubs
- Cove Beach
- Havana Social Club
- Neptune Pool and Beach
- Fortuna Pool and Beach
- Venus Beach Club
All-day dining, lounges and bars
- Alici
- Bacchanal
- 88 Terrace
- Hell’s Kitchen
- VAGO
- Brass Monkey Restaurant
- Cove Beach
- The Lounge
- The Piazza Lounge
- The Selfish Bull
- The London Project
- Two.0 by Cove
- This is Hot Dog
- Ketch Up
- Puerto 99
- Un Dimanche à Paris
- VAGO
- Sah El Nom
- Basanti & Co.
- Demon Duck
- Din Tai Fung
- The Robata
- TakaHisa
- Tete
- The Pods
- Virgin Izakaya
- Mitts & Trays
- Miya
- Mado Restaurant
- Shi
Bakeries, healthy eats and cafes
- Angel Cakes
- Dolce Green
- Franprix
- Scarlet´s Bakery and Pâtisserie
- Seedology Cafe
- L’eto
- The Coffee Club
Top things to do
Say hello to celebrity figurines at Madame Tussauds
View this post on Instagram
The famous wax museum founded in 1835 has been a popular attraction in London and now has locations across four continents in the world. Currently, UAE residents can avail admission tickets at Dhs110 per person. The museum also runs a variety of experiences like the Exclusive Fame experience where visitors can take a 90-min guided tour to learn fun facts and get insights into the making of wax figures. A valid ID is mandatory for entry.
Madame Tussauds, open daily 12pm to 8pm, UAE residents offer Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 873 3042. @madametussauds
Take an active day out at Tr88house
View this post on Instagram
Looking to take the whole family for a fun time? Then Tr88house is a great spot, it’s over 65,000 sqft wide of entertainment suited to all ages. From a trampoline park to laser tag, a soft play area for the kiddos, and a glow-in-the-dark mini golf field, Tr88house is also home to Hive Food Court which brings together 6 different dining locations under one roof.
Tr88house restaurant and family entertainment centre. Tel: (0)4 355 8888. treehouse.com
Go old-school gaming at Brass Monkey Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Be a kid again at Brass Monkey Restaurant’s gaming arena. With 12 bowling lanes, VR racing car simulators and retro arcade games, the spot makes for a great hangout with friends or family. You can also replenish your energy later by enjoying pizza platters and shakes at the restaurant. The restaurant also runs a brunch deal every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm where you can get unlimited food, drinks, arcade games, and a 50 per cent off on bowling. Entry is for ages 21 and up only and an ID must be presented on arrival.
Brass Monkey Restaurant, ages 21 and up. Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkey
Where to stay
Caesars Palace Hotel
Recently awarded five stars for service by Forbes Travel Guide 2023, luxury accommodation Caesars Palace is the only hotel on Bluewaters Island. Fronted by a pristine shoreline overlooking the Arabian Sea and inclusive of a 500m private beach, the hotel has five temperature-controlled outdoor pools, an Amalfi-inspired beach club and an award-winning spa. It is also home to Michelin-star dining spots Hell’s Kitchen and Demon Duck. Prices for a day’s stay in a premier room start at Dhs4,400.
Caesars Palace Dubai, premier room from Dhs4,400. Tel:(0)4 556 6666. caesarspalace.com
How to get to Bluewaters Island?
View this post on Instagram
By car: accessible via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Hessa St (D61). Find the directions here: getting to Bluewaters Island.
By public transport: catch an RTA Abra ride (route BM3) from Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport or hop on bus F57 from the Jebal Ali metro station’s bus stop.
Bluewaters Shuttle Bus: Jump on direct shuttle buses from Tecom, Barsha Heights and Palm Jumeirah.
Images: Supplied, Instagram and Unsplash