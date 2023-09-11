Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

As the sunshine has returned, now is the time to put yourself poolside for some much needed sun.

Dubai ladies’ days come with various benefits, from complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools to unlimited free drinks and even lunch.

Here are the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

Byron Bathers

The perfect spot to relax and unwind with friends, ladies’ day at The Byron, as its fondly known, takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Perch up at this Aussie-inspired shoreside spot and tuck into a tasty platter of light lunch bites while sipping on free-flowing serves of house wine and sangria for Dhs99, or upgrade to include bubbles and it’s Dhs149. Pool and beach access is included.

When? Wednesday

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday, Dhs99 with wine and sangria, Dhs149 with bubbles. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has a super-sized swimming pool. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Friday and Sunday. For Dhs145, ladies can enjoy six hours of free-flowing beverages and light bites from 12pm to 6pm.

When? Every Friday and Sunday

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Friday and Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 693 5778. @andreeasdubai

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is a hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. Join this JBR hotspot from 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, where ladies pay Dhs200 at the entrance, which includes five selected drinks vouchers. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

When? Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach invites ladies to start the week strong every Monday. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, ladies can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99 with 50 per cent off on food, if you bring a real lemon with you you will get an extra drink for free. On Tuesdays, avail the same offer but if you wear a pink swimsuit you can enjoy two extra drinks for free.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 399 3333. @barastibeach

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine for Dhs149.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 10pm to 7pm, Dhs149. Tel:(04) 427 1000. @cocoloungedubai

Cove Beach

Cove Beach’s Wednesday ladies’ day is arguably one of the city’s most popular girls days. For the silver package (Dhs149), ladies can enjoy five hours of free-flowing rose and sangria, from 12pm to 5pm and a bean bag on the beach. For the gold package (Dhs199) you can get the same plus the option of sipping on pink gin, a sun bed by the pool, as well as access to the lunch buffet (12pm to 4pm). For guys its’ Dhs300 including a sun bed and Dhs150 credit redeemable on food and drinks.

When? Every Wednesday

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Drift

The stunning beach club is back open for the season and Drift is bringing back their Ladies Who Drift Ladies Day. Get ready for bliss. Every Tuesday the ladies can enjoy a welcome drink and access to a sun lounger for only Dhs75.

When? Tuesday

Drift Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Tuesdays from 10am to 8pm, Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Eva Beach House

This beach club at Palm West Beach’s The Club boasts a Tulum-style beachside experience for all guests. Tuesday is dedicated to all the ladies, with five beverages and a two-course lunch available for Dhs200. Upgrade for Dhs100 and receive a sunlounger and Prosecco.

When? Tuesday

Eva Beach House, The Club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 for 2 course lunch and five house beverages, +Dhs100 for a sunbed and prosecco. Tel: (0)4 510 4800, evabeachhousedubai.com

February 30

We have fallen for this new beach club and might have just double tap it once more, thanks to its new ladies’ day deal. Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

When? Every Tuesday

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Tue Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at The Social Pool by Soul St is the new ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 12pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

When? Every Sunday

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party, Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Sundays 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515, @soulstreetdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for a set lunch and four selected beers.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 8am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs100 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

When? Every Tuesday

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 8am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Ease your midweek blues at this effortless boho-chic beachfront lounge, where ladies can enjoy deals during the day and evening. For a relaxing beach day with your girls book one of the new deluxe cabanas (max four per bed) for Dhs399, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks at the lounge area.

When? Wednesday

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeriah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, Day time beach cabana Dhs399 fully redeemable. www.sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Mare by Bussola

A chic ode to the Italian Riviera, Mare by Bussola is a new adults-only pool and beach experience at The Westin Mina Seyahi. Decorated in alluring aquatics, every Tuesday is dedicated to ladies’ day, where for Dhs149 ladies can enjoy pool and beach access, and free flowing red, white and rose wine plus pink bubbly.

When? Every Tuesday

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (056) 994 7429, @marebybussola

Playa

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city every Tuesday at Playa’s ladies’ day. From 11am to 5pm, all queens are invited to sit poolside or lounge on the beach, with a minimum spend of Dhs180, which will then get you two free drinks.

When? Tuesdays

Playa, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 11am to 5pm, minimum spend of Dhs180 plus two free drinks, Tel: (8) 007 5292, playadxb.com

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy passes for Dhs75 for entry. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 10am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com1

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Spend your Sunday at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool’s luxurious Sunday pool session, dedicated to all the queens of Dubai. For Dhs199 all ladies can sip on four drinks including wine, spirits and selected cocktails, whilst grazing on a lunch platter from 12pm to 7pm. Alongside this, there are many VIP options you can choose to upgrade your classic pool day, to make it uber luxurious.

When? Sunday

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool, Radisson Resort Hotel, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun Dhs199, four house beverages, lunch platter. Tel: (0)58 559 4222, tlamborghini-maresnostrum.ae

Villamoré

Villamoré nestled in the luxurious Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah has launched a new Friday offer for ladies called Aphrodite Ladies’ Day. For Dhs150, ladies will receive vouchers to enjoy five of Villamoré’s royally refreshing cocktails and complimentary access to the resort’s pool and beach. Feel hungry? Ladies can also avail 50 per cent off from the pool and beach menu. You can avail of the deal every Tuesday and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

When: Tuesday and Friday

Villamoré, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tue and Fri 9am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000, @villamoredubai

WET Deck

Drip runs every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. The deal includes pool access and bottomless house beverages and one food voucher for Dhs149. Expect good vibes’ poolside, with live entertainment and hypnotic beats.

When? Every Tuesday

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckduba

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity. You’ll get free entry, access to both pool and beach, and unlimited drinks for Dhs99. For guys, it’s Dhs199 for the same deal.

When? Every Tuesday and Thursday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am. Tel:(04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

