Abu Dhabi is going from big to bigger with these and more…

Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OHANA Development (@ohana_development)

The newest to feature in a long list of mind-boggling residential megaprojects in the capital, Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development was unveiled in a grand ceremony earlier this week at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. This architectural stunner will be the first branded residence on Reem Island, and like most, if not all of the other state-of-the-art megaprojects setting up shop in the UAE capital, will redefine luxury living – with 39 floors, 174 residences, and 300 parking spaces, no less. Price tags range from Dhs 2 million to Dhs 300 million.

@ohana_development

Nobu Residences by Aldar

The iconic Nobu brand is coming to Abu Dhabi, and in addition to its globally renowned Japanese fare, a beach club and luxurious hotel, branded residences will also be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in 2027. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the mystical Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove. This boutique collection of ultra-luxury Nobu-branded residences will feature 88 spacious apartments, ranging from one-to three-bedrooms, and will also include a further collection of exclusive penthouses and sky villas available. Design-wise, the aesthetic will blend Nobu’s Japanese design and hospitality with modern luxuries, and each apartment will feature stunning views of the sea and the instantly recognisable Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Additional facilities for residents include a movie screening room, swimming pools and gym and an upscale lounge.

@aldar

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences

The Louvre Abu Dhabi really has cemented the capital city’s status as the region’s cultural hub, and local master developers, Aldar have planned the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar as a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and a location that’s only a stone’s throw away from one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts. Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être, which will of course feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation, and also an indoor kids’ playroom, the Creativité Room. It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove, a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

@aldar

Ramhan Island

Ramhan Island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi has just been launched by Eagle Hills. With an area of 4 million square meters including 2.2 million square meters of developable land, Ramhan Island is on its way to becoming a coveted destination for those seeking an elevated coastal lifestyle. The sprawling development includes 1,800 standalone villas, 900 marina residences, luxury brand residences, a luxury marina hotel and a vibrant retail promenade boasting 1.7 kilometers of retail space, and at Ramhan’s waterferont lies a collection of waterfront luxury villas, with high-end amenities and unparalleled vistas.

While you digest all of that, we’ll be working on bringing you more on whatson.ae…