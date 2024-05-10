Unpacking Prague…

Welcome to the capital of the Czech Republic – a city whose history never fails to educate, whose myths will raise your brows, and whose architecture has stood the test of time, en route to becoming one of Europe’s most dynamic emerging tourism hotspots.

What to See

Prague Castle

The largest ancient castle in the world built over 7 hectares, Prague Castle is a unique mix of Baroque, Renaissance, Gothic and Romanesque architecture. Be sure to admire the St. Vitus Cathedral, St. George’s Basilica, and the Golden Lane. At the top, peer out into the city and soak in its architectural grandeur.

Wenceslas Square

A site of historical importance, this spot was named after St. Wenceslas (don’t miss the statue) and has played host to several events, celebrations, and demonstrations. A short walk away from the National Museum, this is where you go to get your souvenir fix. You’ll also want to hang back after sundown, as the lively energy only gets busier with nightlife options in the New Town.

Charles Bridge

With unparalleled views of the city on either side, you can easily lose an afternoon under the sun, as you listen to the sounds of the Vltava River. Prague’s standing as a dog-friendly city is amplified here, as families and their pups take a stroll on Charles Bridge, which is lined with 30 Baroque statues of historical importance. This quintessential Prague experience is mere steps away from the Old Town.

St. Vitus Cathedral

Glass windows, Gothic architecture, and its standing as a long-renowned coronation site of kings in the region are only a few reasons St. Vitus Cathedral is considered one of the most beautiful ones in all of Europe.

Narodni Muzeum

Also known as the National Museum, the Narodni Muzeum is a true treat for culture lovers visiting Prague. The grand façade of this neo-Renaissance structure will welcome you to a site that houses a slew of attractions to take you on a journey of the region’s history, culture, art and more. Find out more about the Prague that was, and how it shaped the Prague that you find yourself loving today.

Lennon Wall

Dedicated to the Beatles great, this iconic wall has been decorated with John Lennon-inspired graffiti, illustrations and art for close to four decades, proudly showcasing a recurring theme of peace and love. Once you’re done taking your pictures, don’t forget to visit the John Lennon Pub right across the street.

What to buy

Bohemian Glass

Carefully crafted by hand in factories about an hour away from the Czech capital, Bohemian glass is available to buy as vases, decorative figurines, drink glasses and more. Available in classic transparent pieces or coloured variants, these pretty pieces are the perfect memento from any trip to Prague. Look out for the little golden sticker at the bottom certifying their authenticity.

Marionettes

These wooden, handmade puppets are definite head-turners when you’re out and about the city looking for things to bring back home. Unique and a great keepsake, they’re wood-carved with plaster cast elements, and painted beautifully – watch out for the intricate detail.

Nesting Dolls

Matryoshka dolls, or nesting dolls, have Russian origins, but are also available widely in Prague. They’ve gained fame as a local collectible over time and are available in numerous colours, and will make the ideal addition to your showcase, as a gift, or just as a reminder of your travels through this charming city.

Czech Garnet

This beautiful red mineral adorns jewellery, and can be found widely in souvenir and ornament stores. The dark red coloured stone, sometimes considered the national rock of the country, comes from the Central Bohemian Mountains, having been mined in the area since the Middle Ages.

Czech Porcelain

Like Bohemian glass and similar souvenirs, Czech porcelain is known for its meticulous craftsmanship and lasting quality. Smooth, durable and designed beautifully, these will make the perfect addition to your kitchen, with elegant dinnerware and tea sets available widely on your travels.

A stay at Andaz Prague

Property

With beautiful Bohemian art adorning the lobby, dining space downstairs and traditional Czech myths illustrated on the walls as you stroll in, Andaz Prague is an ideal base for discovering this cultural city, located a ten-minute walk from the Old Town. Peaceful and pristine, you’re steps away from the tram line, if you choose to ride transit like a local while you explore the city.

Room and Dining

We stay at Andaz Prague’s luxurious Wintergarden suite, complete with neatly-cut Bohemian glass accessories, a well-stocked minibar and Bohemian art adorning the walls.

Pull open the door to the mini bar, and you’re greeted by a line of Czech colas, juices, fermented drinks and still and sparkling water. A Nespresso machine with Italian and Colombian coffee pods, as well as refreshing tea blends means you’ll likely never run out of fragrant, refreshing concoctions to sip on.

When it’s meal time, simply scan the QR code on your TV screen and order in-room dining from either their all-day kitchen; or Zem, the in-house avantgarde Czech eat. Chances are, you’ll want to dine on your own personal terrace in the Wintergarden Suite. We recommend the Czech Benedict (CZK285) for breakfast, the smashed avocado sandwich (CZK 325) for lunch and the Andaz Burger (CZK 475) for dinner.

The bathrooms are stocked with epsom salts to underscore the rejuvenation factor, and a fragrant line of soaps and hygiene products from Moooi add a luxurious, local touch.

Femme Spa

This pampering space offers a range of rejuvenating treatments that will up the relaxation quotient on your stay. Alongside a line-up of the more traditional treatments, you can book in for interesting experiences like the relaxing hot massage with white chocolate oil and the brand-new cell story/miracletox face treatment, a non-invasive treatment based on the principle of liquid needles that come to Prague after having established a reputation in the US, Korea and Singapore. Most treatments at Femme last 60 minutes and are priced at 3500 CZK (approximately Dhs540).

Walk of Myths Experience

This fascinating 13-part walking tour by Andaz Prague will have you discovering famous myths and legends around the city. On your way into the hotel, stroll through the foyer with blue-and-white art illustrating Prague’s myths and legends on either side. Explore the city over approximately two hours, either by yourself, or accompanied by a seasoned tour guide.

You’ll walk briskly, and in amazement, around the city as you pass, and stop at attractions such as the majestic Prague Castle, the sprawling Charles Bridge, and the Powder Tower. Major highlights on the Walk of Myths and Legends include the Old Town Orlo in Prague’s Old Town, the Golden Lane, one of the most ‘grammable locations in Prague dotted with quaint houses from the 16th century, and the Golem of Prague, the city’s “kindly protector-turned-monster”.

Other notable attractions you’ll be introduced to include the 7 Keys of Treasure at St. Vitus Cathedral, and the 4 Gates of Prague, high into the foothills of the city above the main city centre, that will give you the perfect opportunity to scan the city for trademark towers, churches and sites of prominence that decorate its skyline.

Rates from Dhs1,718. @andazprague

How to get there

Emirates flies direct to Prague twice daily, from Dubai International Airport. emirates.com