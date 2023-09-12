Oomp-pah-pah once again…

That time of the year has come once again and we are gearing up for a celebration like no other in Dubai – Oktoberfest is back. If you fancy a few pints then this is the perfect time for you to get involved. Oktoberfest was originally a celebration of a royal wedding and has since become a carnival and celebration of all things Bavarian.

Here are 4 of the best places to check out in Dubai this Oktoberfest

Ernst Biergarten

The German beer garden is getting ready for a Bavarian party like no other. Imported and homemade beers and a curated menu await starting from September 14.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel One Central, open Mon to Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511 @ernstdubai

Saffron

One of Dubai’s favourite party brunches is turning things German for Oktoberfest. Think overflowing sauerbraten, tarte flambee, onion pie, hahnchenschnitzel with sunny-side-up eggs and more. The drinks stations will also get a Bavarian makeover with a selection of brews, spirits and wine.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday October 7, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs595 per person. Tel: (0)4 426 2626 @saffronbrunch

Wavehouse

Oktoberfest at Wavehouse means a range of Bavarain-inspired bites and drinks to get you going. You can also expect a German Oompah band along with fun contests including the stein-holding contest and the pretzel-eating challenge.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday Sept 16 to Monday Oct 2, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626 @wavehousedubai

Barasti

The world’s most loved Bavarian beer festival is coming to one of Dubai’s most loved beach clubs. Name a better duo than Barasti and Oktoberfest, we’ll wait. Taking place from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, October 1. The official tapping of the keg will take place at 7pm on Friday, September 22. Think pretzels, strudels and bratwurst all washed down with beer towers, steins and more.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina A’Salam, Thu Sept 21 to Sun Oct 1. @barastibeach

Images: Supplied