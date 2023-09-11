Sheikh Mohamed directed the opening of an air bridge on Saturday to provide emergency aid to quake victims…

H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE has directed the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to send emergency aid to Morocco after a deadly earthquake struck parts of the country on Friday September 8.

As reported by state news agency wam, ERC is providing urgent humanitarian aid to all the victims of the earthquake, which measured 7 on the Richter scale and struck Morocco late on Friday. Large quantities of essential supplies such as tents, blankets, medical supplies, hygiene kits and food have been sent from the UAE to Morocco as part of the ERC’s aid support.

The ERC continues to work with the UAE Embassy in Rabat to ensure that supplies reach those that need it most, as well as working with the relevant Moroccan authorities.

UAE leaders have expressed their condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and all those affected. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the UAE President extended his “deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country.” He further added that, “We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”

Similarly, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a message on social media that read, “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco who are victims of the earthquake. We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, to be kind to them, and to maintain safety and security for them.”

خالص تعازينا ومواساتنا لإخوتنا في المغرب الشقيق في ضحايا الزلزال .. نسأل الله أن يلهمهم الصبر السلوان وأن يلطف بهم ويديم عليهم السلامة والأمان . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 9, 2023

The Dubai Ruler has also ordered food and shelter equipment be provided to those in need in Morocco through the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation.

According to The National, the UAE President instructed the opening of an air bridge from the UAE to Morocco to provide further support to the country. He also promised to support the victims and all those affected during a phone call with the King of Morocco on Sunday.

Currently, more than 2,000 lives have been claimed in the earthquake, with the rescue operation still underway.

Image: What’s On archive