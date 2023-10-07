Into the final quarter we go, and the fun is about to hit unprecedented levels in Abu Dhabi. Check out these wonderful weekend activities…

Friday, October 6

Participate in a terrific Turkish culinary takeover

The Exceptional Chef Series rolls on, with the spotlight on Istanbul’s Michelin-starred Mehmet Gürs putting his culinary prowess on display at Yas Island. A delicately designed five-course meal will be the star of the show, with favourites such as oysters paired with zesty pickled granita, magical mains like hard-stuffed ravioli with yogurt and tomato paste, Manti, and desserts such as ‘Pistachio’, a harmonious fusion of nutty crunch and creamy coolness, all getting you in great shape to start your weekend off in fantastic fashion.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Friday October 6, 6:00pm to 10:30pm, Dhs349 soft drinks, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 656 0000, @garageabudhabi

Experience a heart opening yoga session at VOLT fitness

Ladies in the capital are invited to enjoy a healthful, educational yoga session while delving into heart-opening yoga at VOLT fitness. This session is being conducted as part of their Pinktober breast cancer awareness activities, emphasising the connection between holistic well being and yoga.

VOLT fitness, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 5, free entry. Tel: (0) 50 300 8585, @voltfitnessuae

Revel in the luminary glory of a candlelight concert

Fever’s candlelight concert series, in partnership with the gorgeous Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, is ready to put on a mesmerising concert that will be dedicated exclusively to showcasing the beauty of iconic Arab music. Enjoy this unique show with two sessions on offer, come Friday evening.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 6, 7:00pm and 9:00pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0) 2 498 0000, @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Saturday, October 7

Catch thrilling preseason action at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The second of two big-ticket preseason games between the NBA’s famed Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves is happening this Saturday at the Etihad Arena, and you do not want to miss out. Join some of the biggest names in the sport as they wrap up play in the capital with what is sure to be a sizzling contest.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs75. @etihadarena.ae

Score a three-pointer at Paradiso

While the pros do the slam dunking at the Etihad Arena, Paradiso at Yas Bay serves up a special limited-time menu, including three courses and a superb choice of refreshing juices. Begin with brilliant bruschetta followed by their iconic Margherita pizza, before you wrap up with a delightful Mango Pavlova.

Paradiso, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12:00pm to 11:00pm, Fri and Sat 12:00pm to 11:30pm, Dhs100, Dhs250 house drinks. Tel: (0)250 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Sunday, October 8

Elevate your dining experience by brunching at LPM

LPM at The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to introduce their Sunday brunch as a permanent fixture, with guests able to journey into the heart of the Riviera lifestyle. Come by this beautiful spot to to enjoy a new line-up of passionately crafted dishes that capture the essence of diverse culinary traditions.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 12:30am, Friday 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 1:00 am, Saturday 12:30pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Cool down after a hectic weekend with casual dining at the Saddle House

Enjoy great food and warm, homely vibes at the Saddle House, a newly introduced dining experience in Marsa Al Bateen known for its simple design, great service and tasty meals born out of the brand’s creativity and expertise. It’s been a while since we tried a casual dining spot, and recommend you dock at this one on Sunday.

Saddle House, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7:30am to 1:00am daily. Tel: (0)50 394 4802, @saddle