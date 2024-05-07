Get ready for more slam dunk action in the capital…

What’s On announced back in March that 17-time NBA champs, Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.

Now, the wait is over – you can get your tickets beginning at 1pm today.

This year’s edition promises all the world-class sporting action and more on Yas Island, as both teams will bring big names in the game to town. The Celtics currently feature 5-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 3-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis in a stellar line up. The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, as well as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

In addition to exciting on-court action, last year’s programming included a series of exciting fan activations, a concert, and more, with superstars such as 19-time NBA All Star Kareem Abdul Jabbar, 5-time NBA champion Tim Hardaway and Gary Payton making appearances right here in the capital.

Get your tickets beginning at 1pm today, at ticketmaster.ae. If you’re after all the insider access, hospitality packages and more electrifying, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, log on to nbaexperiences.com.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6, general sales May 7, 1pm onwards. ticketmaster.ae; nbaexperiences.com.

