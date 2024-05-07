Those looking for a green outdoor space to enjoy Dubai’s year-round sunshine are in luck…

Despite being known as a cosmopolitan city in the middle of a desert, Dubai has a glorious collection of 190 parks and green spaces. And very soon, there’s going to be another 30 added to the list.

Dubai Municipality has announced plans to build 30 new parks in Dubai over the next year, aiming to enhance the city’s green spaces. The upcoming parks will vary in size, ranging from huge mega parks to neighborhood parks and smaller community play areas.

Unveiled at this year’s Arabian Travel Market, the project aims to create green corridors that connect residential areas, workplaces, and service areas, facilitating the movement of pedestrians, bicycles, and sustainable mobility means for a more livable and sustainable city for residents and citizens.

The parks will be designed to meet the specific needs of the community, offering a range of amenities such as children’s playgrounds, cricket grounds, basketball courts, jogging tracks, and more. Although no exact locations have been revealed just yet, the aim is to open a total of 70 new parks in the emirate in the next three years, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

SEE ALSO: How Dubai is becoming a hub for wellness (and where to search for serenity)

“The parks will have a new generation design. If you have seen the new parks that we opened in Al Nahda, Qusais and Al Warqa, these are some of the new generation parks. These parks have more elegant designs and more play areas.” Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality told Khaleej Times.

“Not all parks are made with kids play areas and family needs,” he continued. “We do a study to find out the demographic of the people in that area. We then design a park that will benefit the majority there. In some areas, we see a lot of men playing cricket. We will build a cricket ground in the parks in that area. In some places, there are people who play basketball, so we include a basketball court. Each park is designed uniquely to meet the need of its community.”

Images: Dubai Media Office (Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan)