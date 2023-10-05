This year’s edition is slated to be bigger and better than ever before…

Abu Dhabi’s iconic Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival is nearly here, and this year, it will be staged across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra regions.

We’re pleased to share that this year’s version, their seventh edition, is going to be staged as a bigger version of the festival than we’ve ever experienced prior, from November 15 to January 1, 2024. The annual celebration will feature world-class live entertainment, culinary experiences, pop-up stores, and a long list of fun, entertaining and engaging activities for you and the family to enjoy.

Top-tier regional talent including the likes of established veterans such as Nancy Ajram, Ahmed Saad and several others comprise the who’s who of the festival’s entertainment programming, and will keep you on your feet. Notable performers from past editions include Craig David and Jordan’s Issam Al Najjar. For the little ones, it will come as welcome news that the Spacetoon Orchestra will also perform at the MOTN Festival, featuring some of our all-time favourites including Sonic the Hedgehog and Barbie.

Capital dwellers look forward to the MOTN festival eagerly every year, and it continues to be a hit especially with families in Abu Dhabi as we head into the cooler months. The event is in part, a celebration of the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation.

