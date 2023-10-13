There are likely 300 reasons to participate, and here are a few to get you started…

Limber up and get set to push yourself to the limit, as Spartan World Championship 2023 has just rolled out some very exciting deets on all the adrenaline-pumping action you can look forward to at the event from December 8 to 10 right here in Abu Dhabi.

New additions that will headline this year’s edition at the Al Wathba Desert include a 3 km obstacle course and a first of its kind night race.

The 3km action will feature a 1km course loop and an array of ten challenging obstacles, where athletes will tough it out and brave what lies ahead of them, vying for a spot in the next round.

The grand finale will feature a gruelling 3km course loop, consisting of three rounds of the 1km course and 30 obstacles in what is set to be a true test of athletes’ mental and physical fitness, grit and the will to survive the odds.

Only the top 15 male and female competitors will advance to the final, gunning to cement their spot as a Spartan champion. The top three winners in the male and female categories will also receive a generous reward out of the $85,000 prize purse.

When the night has come…

On December 8, the night race will officially flag off the start of the World Championship weekend, with a fully illuminated 5km Spartan Sprint course waiting to be conquered in the middle of the desert. The inaugural race will commence at 5:30pm and participants will be required to wear head lamps. To cap off the night session on day one, fans can look forward to live music, the official Parade of Nations, and an inspiring athlete panel discussion on the main stage.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic contest, which promises a thrilling display of physical prowess, stamina, and resilience.

Register at race.spartan.com

Spartan World Championship 2023, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, December 8 to 10, 5:30pm. @spartan