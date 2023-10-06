Take your pick…

This weekend Dubai is slowly introducing us to the busy season because there are plenty of incredible performances, festivals and concerts to get ready for across Dubai in the coming months. But this weekend there are some pretty incredible performances to check out across Dubai, so pick your genre and have a fabulous weekend.

Here are all the performances to know about in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, October 6

Mambo Brothers

Taking place at none other than The Penthouse, Mambo Brothers – legends of the Ibiza circuit will be making waves and have you jamming out on the dancefloor all night long. Sons of the Cafe Mambo founders, you are guaranteed an incredible night out.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm, Palm Jumeirah, tables available, bar entry free for ladies, Dhs300 for gents inclusive of 3 drinks. @thepenthousedubai

Project174

There is something quite edgy about going to a hotel parking lot for a rave. Although this would be the type of event that our parents potentially would have warned us against, here we are booking tickets and walking into a wonderland of Drum ‘n’ Bass with the headliner none other than Andy C who has been making that bass go boom since 1999.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri Oct 6, ticket prices start from Dhs200. onmyguestlist.xyz

Bugzy Malone <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We love him in films and we love him when he’s on stage. You may recognise him from his work on the Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune unless you’re involved in the Grime scene – then you will firmly know Bugzy for tracks including his recent Mrs Lonely or Out of Nowhere, Boxes of Bush, and One Direction. He has worked alongside the likes of ArrDee, Russ Millions and Rag’n’Bone Man. He will be taking up Soho Garden in Meydan this weekend.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb

Saturday, October 7

Moving Still

Jeddah-born, Dublin-based DJ, Moving Still, will be making his way to Dubai at Off the Wall this weekend. This set will be his debut headline show in any Arab city and will have him spinning the decks all night long.

Off the Wall, Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, 9pm to 3am. tickets from Dhs200 at the door. @offthewalldubai

Lost frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah on Saturday, 7 October from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Images: Supplied and social