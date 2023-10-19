Expect superheroes, comic books, video games, and much more…

Maybe it’s niche, maybe it’s not, but there are plenty of ways the geeks can come out to play in Dubai. One event that is sure to be on the radar is the inaugural Rove’s Geek Community Day.

Held at what is probably one of the most playful hotel brands in Dubai – Rove Hotels, the event is calling on members of the diverse community to come together under one roof to celebrate all things geek. From fans of pop culture icons to video games, collectables and more, everyone is invited to attend.

It takes place on Saturday, October 28 from 10am to 10pm at Rove Downtown and you can expect a schedule packed with fun entertainment. The best news? It’s completely free to attend but you have to register here.

Dress to impress because there is a Cosplay competition with a prize worth more than Dhs5,000 – so it will be worth your time and effort (not to mention the superglue stuck on your fingers). A 360-degree photo booth at the event will capture your creativity in all its glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rove Hotels (@rovehotels)

For the geekiest of geeks, make sure you take part in the quiz hosted by Hobby Nation. But the competition doesn’t end there. If you’re an ace at video or board games, bring the competitive spirit to the tournaments where you will get a number of chances to show off why you’re an ace gamer. For Dungeons and Dragons fans, there is a dedicated section, so be sure to check it out.

And of course, you will have plenty of cool items to shop for including Otaku collectables, comic books, one-of-a-kind artworks and more.

For more information, visit rovehotels.com

Rove’s Geek Community Day, Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 28, 10am to 10pm, free but registrations are a must. Tel: (0)4 561 9999/(0)50 517 6833. rovehotels.com

Images: Rove Hotels