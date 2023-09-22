Speed run to Speedy Comics now!

For all the pop culture enthusiasts and certified geeks – a cool comic book store has opened its doors in Dubai and it might just become your new favourite haunt.

Speedy Comics is Times Square Centre is the newest, coolest and funkiest store in town and it is set to be a haven for all things pop culture and of course, comics. Expect to find from anime to manga, cosplay to gaming, ﬁlm to music and everything in between from the world of comics.

Located in Picnic Square, on the first floor in the mall, Speedy Comics aims to become a community spot of sorts, bringing together loyal comic fans, newbies and curious outsiders. The store stocks collectables, memorabilia and more you just have to add to your collection.

Take a look at the store in this video below:

The big launch

This ‘geektastic’ celebration of all things pop culture is hosting a launch event taking place on September 23 and 24. The special event is open for all those wishing to attend. It’s the perfect chance to meet with like-minded people from the fandom of comics.

The highlight of the event is the special guest appearance of Japanese anime voice actor ‘Ryō Horikawa’, best known for his role as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z and its sequels. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with this voice-acting legend, take photos and get autographs.

Timings and tickets

Keen to join the event? Head to this link here to check out all the details and to book your tickets. The tickets are limited, so ensure you get your hands on them quick

Saturday, September 23: 11am to 7.45pm

Sunday, September 24: 11am to 5.15pm

Speedy Comics, Times Square Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 126 8922. @speedycomicsme popconme.com

