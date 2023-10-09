Friends, family and festivities converged to celebrate Café 302’s super 7th anniversary…

On the evening of Saturday, October 7, Café 302 celebrated their 7th anniversary at Abu Dhabi’s Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana as part of What’s On’s beloved supper club.

Happy guests, with their excited friends and families showed up dressed to the nines, snapped stunning pictures, joined us in wishing Café 302 a happy birthday and enjoyed some of the finest bites served up in the capital. True to the evening’s theme, proceedings kicked off at 7:00pm with a number of fun and engaging activities, including a welcome address by team Café 302, the big reveal of 7 exciting offers, exciting raffle draws, a Q&A session and a fun, educational coffee brewing class by their in-house barista.

A post-event update would be incomplete without a special mention to all of the wonderful partners that made Café 302’s celebrations a resounding success, including Air Arabia for their grand prize at the raffle draw with an air ticket open to 33 destinations, Italian coffee giants Lavazza who partnered with Café 302 for goodie bags and the brewing demo, DrinkDry, and Arbess Studio who filmed the event video.

What was on the menu?

We echo the guests’ enthusiasm when the buffet opened, with tray after tray of colourful, flavourful, finger-licking foods including bite-sized portions of gourmet salads, super starters, mini burgers in pink and green, savoury snacks and an absolutely enchanting assortment of dessert delights including melt-in-the-mouth avocado mousse, date spheres, orange and pistachio cake and strawberry Muhallabia, to name only a couple.

