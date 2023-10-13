Foodie calendars at the ready, Atlantis Dubai’s popular culinary month returns this weekend…

This year, both Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal are hosting the month-long food festival from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, November 29.

Guests will have the chance to meet celebrity chefs, tuck into tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price, learn from the best with masterclasses, and more. So, if you haven’t yet dined at Atlantis The Royal, now is the time…

Kicking things off, Atlantis Restaurant Week will take place from October 15 to 21, and there 14 restaurants are getting involved so get ready to fill your foodie calendars back-to-back for a whole week.

For Dhs250, guests can enjoy a two-course menu at Atlantis The Royal’s Spanish restaurant, Jaleo by José Andrés, or indulge in a six-course Japanese-Peruvian menu for Dhs350 at Nobu by the Beach.

Seafood enthusiasts can relish in La Mar by Gastón Acurio’s four-course set menu for Dhs550 or sample the Michelin Star British cuisine at Dinner by Heston with a three-course set menu for Dhs550, including the iconic Meat Fruit and Tipsy Cake.

Over at Atlantis The Palm, foodies can head to Hakkasan for an eight-course signature menu for Dhs550, two courses at Bread Street Kitchen for Dhs150, three courses at Seafire Steakhouse for Dhs250, or six courses at Nobu for Dhs550.

During the culinary month, there will be a series of four-hands dinners. Chef Gastón Acurio is teaming up with the creative genius behind three-Michelin-star restaurant DiverXO, chef Dabiz Muñoz, for two nights of fine Latin American fare. The exciting collaboration is taking place on November 3 and 4 for Dhs990 per person.

On November 8 and 9, chef Grégoire Berger behind Ossiano will team up with one of Spain’s most influential chefs, Andoni Luis Aduriz of Mugaritz. Guests can enjoy a remarkable 10-wave menu for Dhs1,500, with every chapter of the story interpreted through the culinary lens of each chef.

For a decadent afternoon tea experience, guests can tempt their tastebuds at The Royal Tearoom with Paul Occhipinti, a Meilleur Ouvrier de France award winner, and Atlantis The Royal’s Christophe Devoille. This unique collaboration is taking place on November 4 and 5 from 2pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs590 for two.

Last but not least, celebrity chef Jose Andres will be hosting a paella masterclass on November 27, from 3pm to 5pm. Guests can discover the secrets behind the award-winning chef’s Spanish recipes with a hands-on cooking class priced at Dhs1,500 per person.

