If it’s good enough for Beyoncé…

Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off all stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal.

Whether a mid-week stay or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discount on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights stay, on bookings made after April 7.

The staycation offer includes breakfast, high-end room amenities from the likes of Hermes and Frette and Graff, daily access to Aquaventure waterpark, the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis Explorers Club, as well as the world-class Awaken spa facilities including a fitness center, outdoor lap pool, and Elements retreat, including snow sauna, aroma steam, vitality pool, and Halotherapy salt cave.

Guests can also pick from a number of signature restaurants from culinary icons including Gaston Acurio, Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Heston Blumenthal.

And that’s not all… when booking three nights or more all guests will receive Dhs200 credit per day, per room to spend on a host of exciting in-resort activities including dining, AWAKEN spa and wellness, and more.

About Atlantis The Royal

Officially opening its doors on February 10, the iconic new landmark brags a unique architecture that can’t be ignored. It is situated smack dab in the middle of Palm Jumeirah on over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure waterpark.

The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. It features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs.

During the grand opening weekend of this remarkable address on Palm Jumeirah in January, international A-Listers strutted the navy carpet, celebrity chefs showered guests with their top culinary creations, and a dazzling fireworks display was preluded by the only thing that could have been as wow-worthy: a performance from global icon, Beyoncé.

To find out more about the UAE residents staycation deal and for a chance to check-in, visit: atlantis.com

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Images: Provided