Roll up for a brand-new brunch fix at Mimi Kakushi Japanese Restaurant and Bar, who are thrilled to serve up a flavourful, elegant new menu for you on Saturdays and Sundays.

This jumping Japanese brunch experience is sure to satiate your cravings for eclectic, exotic specialties, with their menu milling with dreamy desserts, beautiful bites and an experience punctuated by new twists.

Whether you’re feeling like a refreshing cold starter such as the Seabass Usuzukuri or Heirloom Tomatoes with Eggplant to kick things off come brunchtime, or prefer to get off to a hot one with Yakiniku Thinly Sliced Wagyu Beef with Sweet Chipotle Soy Glaze, Mimi Kakushi’s striking brunch offerings will make sure you’re well taken care of with sumptuous shareable starters. When you’re ready for their mighty a la carte mains, heavy hitters like the Grilled Tiger Prawns and the Yakisoba with Assorted Mushrooms will have you reaching for your cutlery before you’re done reading this piece. Rounding off brunchtime are shareable dessert options, like an amazingly appetising Pistachio Opera with Matcha and Lime Zest, the Chocolate Choux and many more.

When you’re rested, refreshed and set to head to weekend brunch, get ready to be teleported to beautiful Osaka from back in the 1920s, when contemporary art and western trends spurred a brand new era in Japanese culture. Mimi Kakushi brings you the taste of the East married with the rythm of the West, in a magnificent, multisensory experience like you’ve never had before, in the presence of a set list carefully-curated by their live DJ.

Mimi Kakushi, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Saturday and Sunday 12:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs415 mocktails, Dhs570 house drinks, Dhs728 sparkling. Tel: (0) 4 379 4811, book@mimikakushi.ae