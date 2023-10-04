This year, Sole is partnering with Mass Appeal to celebrate 50 years of hip hop…

Get excited music fans…Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023, and tickets are now on sale.

A limited number of pre-sale weekend pass tickets have just dropped on platinumlist.net, priced at Dhs349. Be sure to snap them up quick via platinumlist.net, as with each release ticket prices will increase.

And that’s not all: after headlining the festival back in 2018, American rapper Nas’ record label and entertainment company, Mass Appeal, is serving as the official partner for Hip Hop 50 in the Arab world.

Although no lineup has been announced yet, previous years have seen the likes of Central Cee, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Skepta, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, and more.

Last year’s edition saw over 33,000 people from over 85 countries entertained by over 80 live performers, designers, speakers, and over 80 brands during the three-day event.

What is Sole DXB?

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

For those of you who haven’t visited Sole DXB in the past, it is a Dubai-based festival owned and developed by Sole. Its program consists of live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, and sports tournaments and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands.

Tickets

Pre-sale, weekend tickets are now available for a limited time for Dhs349, with stage front pre-sale weekend tickets priced at Dhs695.

Thereafter, regular tickets for a single day will be Dhs175 for the Friday and Dhs345 on Saturday and Sunday. The full weekend pass price will be Dhs545, with the stage front pass priced at Dhs795.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

Images: Provided