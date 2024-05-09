On the sandy shores of Palm Jumeirah…

Seafood lovers, unite. Fan favourite seafood restaurant Aprons and Hammers will be reopening it’s beach house in a new, exciting location on The Palm very soon. The location of the venue is soon to be announced, but we know that it will be opening next to Club Vista Mare on Shoreline 10.

The new beachfront location promises a vibrant new experience with the same fresh and delicious catch, caught and served daily. Tuck into generous portions of hearty, well-priced seafood delicacies as you immerse yourself in a relaxed, family-friendly ambiance.

The whole experience entails a fun, food-for-fingers approach, where you will be given aprons and hammers to crack open crabs, mussels, shrimp, lobster and all. It’s all very casual and laidback.

Aprons and Hammers opened it’s doors in 2011, as a traditional wooden dhow and has since garnered a reputation for becoming a city favourite among the seafood lovers and foodies.

What’s On the menu?

On the menu you can find dishes like the buttery lobster rolls of Maine to the aromatic gumbos of Louisiana, and the cedar woods grilled salmon from the great outdoors of Alaska.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Hammertime Cake, a chocolate brownie sandwich filled with coconut cream and topped with a liquid vanilla ice cream bar, is the perfect way to end the meal, as you traverse the best of American seafood.

The venue will also offer live entertainment, with live music, and exciting happenings like weekend brunches, midweek dinners and more. From day to night, you can lounge on the sun beds by the beach or sip cocktails at the pool bar.

The restaurant’s aesthetic is a modern coastal vibe with elements that present a calm and relaxing feel. Expect to see the signature blue and orange accents of Aprons and Hammers.

Aprons and Hammers, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 56 238 1677, @apronsandhammers

Images: Supplied