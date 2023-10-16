The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

Alfresco season is back!

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

Now open

Zero Gravity Cinema On The Sand

Zero Gravity Cinema On The Sand – is back for a brand new season. When it relaunched, it kicked things off with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga heartstring puller, A Star is Born. Although we don’t have the line-up yet, we can expect some of the classics to be screened including Titanic, Top Gun and The Notebook. We don’t know when the next screening will take place but keep your eyes peeled on @zerogravitydubai. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages, which includes seriously movie-worthy snacks such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beefburger, and dirty dogs. Choose from beanbags, sun loungers and director’s chairs to watch your film of choice.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, next screening date tbc, Dhs75 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

JBR Winter Nights

JBR Winter Nights is making its way back to the waterfront promenade every weekend until December 31. There is a thrilling calendar of events in place including an outdoor movie session. The film screenings take place at 5pm and 7pm every Friday and Saturday. Coming up on the roster is Kung Fu Panda on October 20, Black Panther on October 21, The Lego Ninjago Movie on October 27 and Toy Story 4 on October 28. The best news? Attendance is free on a first come first serve basis.

JBR Winter Nights, JBR, Dubai, every Fri and Sat until Dec 31, free on a first-come first-serve basis. jbr.ae

Cinema Akil

Located in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, the independent cinema platform brings quality films from across the world to filmgoers in the UAE. During winter, it screens movies in The Yard at Alserkal Avenue and while no date has been set yet, we can expect it to take place in November. You will be able to check for the list of films being screened here, where you can also book your tickets. Don’t forget to grab a piping hot karak before the show.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 909 7798, cinemaakil.com

Reopening soon

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

On the rooftop of The Galleria Mall you’ll find a single-screen, open-air VOX Cinemas. The cinema is currently undergoing a facelift, but in the past, guests were able to watch the movie from a bean bag, a lounge, sun loungers, sofas or enjoy a VIP experience from a cabana. We are keeping our eyes on its opening and will let you know all about its new look soon.

uae.voxcinemas.com