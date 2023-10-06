These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Learning a little more about Italian sparkling with… Elite Sommeliers DXB

Some of the city’s top sommeliers have gotten together to create Elite Sommeliers DXB, and this season they’re inviting residents to discover an array of different winemakers at top pairing dinners. This week, the wine director of L’Olivo at Al Mahara at Burj Al Arab, Samuel Lacroix, lead a private dinner at the underwater restaurant, where a tasting menu of the restaurant’s signature Italian flavours were paired with an array of sparkling wines from the Ferrari winemaker. A stunning setting, fantastic food, and a lesson or two in the world of winemaking? Sign me up. Check out upcoming events here. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@elitesommsdxb

Getting my hair in check at… Grafton Hair

@graftonhairdxb

In need of a little busy season pampering, I booked in to get my highlights done at Grafton Hair, a contemporary beauty salon in JLT that’s been in operation for just under a year. Tucked away in the basement of Madina Tower in Cluster O, it’s the brainchild of friends and business partners Maxine and Barry. The salon is bright and fresh, with the kind of plush chairs you look forward to spending a couple of hours in. Haircare is their beat – although they offer an array of nail, last and brow treatments, too. Whichever stylist is looking after you, you’re in safe hands as the expertly trained team work their magic, offering cuts, colour and a specialist array of conditioning and mask treatments to keep the post-salon fresh feel gowing long after you leave. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@graftonhairdxb

Lacing up my raving shoes for… Project 174

With all the glitz and glamour of Dubai, it’s refreshing to know you can still enjoy a casual rave in a hotel parking lot. And what better musical genre for it, than drum and bass. Tonight I’ll be heading to Project 174, held in the Media One parking lot as it revs the gas on big, dirty, stinking bass with live sets from UK DNB Legend, Ram Records’ Andy C, three-decades deep into breakbeat wizardry, alongside the Dubai scene’s supreme Yeomans and Motion. You can’t park here mate. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor What’s On, Dubai

onmyguestlist.xyz

Using the delivery order Rosetta stone to decode the new emoji burgers from… G.O.A.T.

As pioneering burgerteers, we make it our business to try out as much of the new fun bun stuff happening in Dubai as we can. Homegrown G.O.A.T. – based out of D3, has been on our radar for a while – and with the news that they were launching a pair of limited edition emoji burgers (with descriptions entirely in Emoji format), available from today, we finally cracked and ordered. There’s a beef and a chicken variety but we won’t spoil any of the other flavours at play, because we don’t want to take the joy out of decoding the emojis. But we were left satisfied and justly impressed. And we’re assured no goats were harmed in the making of the burgers. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor What’s On, Dubai

@g.o.a.t.ae

Feeding my dessert cravings with… Gummy Bear Donuts

I found these in the mall this past week, and as much as I dreaded the sugar rush I was about to have, the gummies brought back some very fond memories. Fast forward ten minutes and I’m glad I made one of the best decisions of the week. Pick them, chomp into them, no matter, they go great with the blue icing. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – Abu Dhabi

Get them at Dunkin’ Donuts, for Dhs7

Wrapping things up for the weekend with… Zaatar W Zeit

This is a simply super wrap, and I haven’t tried anything like it in town. Enjoy sizzling slices of Frankfurter with their signature aroma amid melted cheese, mayo and ketchup creating a flavour explosion on your palate. Ideal for a snack or light meal. It’s lunch time as I type this, and I know where I’m headed. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – Abu Dhabi

Dhs29, Zaatar W Zeit

Getting to know… Robbie Williams

If you get a last-minute call asking if you’d like to interview the legend that is Robbie Williams, you drop everything and interview Robbie Williams. Last week, I found myself in this rather lucky situation, prepping myself for a Zoom call with the British popstar ahead of his concert in Abu Dhabi later this month. Is it just me or are Zoom calls more nerve-racking than real life? Anyway, we talked death row meals, alternative careers, as well as his big ideas for football in the UAE, and how Dubai has “the best food in the world”. For my first-ever celebrity interview, this was a pretty epic place to start. Read the full interview here – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Entering the new season in style with the help of… iWake

@whatsondubai

There’s no better feeling than a morning of sea air and salty hair. If like me, you’ve been wanting to try wake surfing or a new hobby, may I recommend testing the waters with the professional team behind iWake. Sometimes being thrown in at the deep end (pardon the pun) is the fastest way to pick something up. And that was the case today, with the help of our captain and coach Sam and our trusty pink boat. I even managed to go one-handed and have a read of this month’s What’s On issue. Worth the early wakeup call and the drive to Jebel Ali. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@iwakedxb

*In New York accent* Hey, I’m eating a sandwich here thanks to… Wise Guys

@whatsondubai

When they first opened shop the All American, very much mob boss themed sandwiches took DIFC and the greater Dubai by storm. The Godfather esque sandwiches very quickly kidnapped my heart, tied it to a chair and stuffed it full of the most incredible fillings and sauces it could ever imagine or manage. It is no secret that here at What’s On we love a good sando but the Wise Guy sandwich could quite possibly a top contender for my new fave. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@wiseguysdubai

Taking a trip down memory lane thanks to… My mother seemingly having a photo of every occasion

While this is something that is quite personal, if you have any old photo albums in your cupboards that you haven’t touched since the day you moved into your home. I highly recommend dusting them off and reminiscing. This past week my parents came back into town and have decided that now was as good a time as any to finally take their hundreds (probably about 12) of photo albums back home. Which meant that I was no longer the one responsible for storage. So naturally we started rummaging through the thousands of photos and enjoyed distant memories we thought we had forgotten in a very wholesome way (please see above a much younger, just as cheeky baby Shelby). ­– Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Showing up in my finest whites and blues with…Miya

@miya.dubai

Greek spot Miya on Bluewaters Island is a little stone-finish, rattan chairs, beige-beach-babe tribute to Mykonos and more. I had the chance to pay a visit this week, being reminded firmly of how the simplicity of Greek fare is what makes it special, as paradoxical as that sounds. The feta saganaki with tomato jam and the rack of perfectly grilled lamb chops were my personal favourites, and of course, one never complains about a stunning view. Casual dining done very, very right. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@miya.dubai

Indulging in the streetside food experience with…PHAT



Alserkal Avenue’s latest offering is PHAT, a pop-up joint serving up Asian delicacies wrapped in bright orange branding and vibes. The whole thing screams cool-as-a-cat, but delightfully, the flavours take centre stage once you get to know them. I recommend the miso udon carbonara and the crack pie with hokkaido soft serve. Big, bold and delicious. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@phatuniverse

