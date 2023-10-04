The best hotels in Abu Dhabi with private pools

Dive in…

Looking for a staycation in Abu Dhabi with a little added wow factor? Perhaps your main focus for a getaway is one that comes with plenty of privacy. Then an Abu Dhabi hotel with private pool suites and villas is what you need.

Here are 8 hotels in Abu Dhabi with private pools.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Unrolling against the backdrop of the rolling Al Wathba desert dunes is this dreamy desert resort. Adding a dash of luxury to a resort that’s been designed to look like a timeless Bedouin village, Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa is the kind of spot to retreat to when you need to switch off and bliss out. Among the 99 guest rooms and suites, the resort features a collection of one- and two-bedroom suites and villas that all feature their own temperature controlled pool, where guests can take a dip against the backdrop of the stretching desert sands. Elsewhere, the resort is home to five restaurants and myriad desert activities, like camel treks, horse riding and dirt biking.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba South, pool suites from Dhs3,705. Tel: (0)2 204 4444, marriott.com

Anantara Al Yamm Resort

Sir Bani Yas Island makes for the sort of staycations that dreams are made of. It shares the same golden sands and cornflower blue coastlines as many other UAE desert islands, but also has some very special guest inhabitants. The Sir Bani Yas Royal Nature Reserve is a mesmeric menagerie of more than 14,000 Jurassic Park-tier exotic animals, including 30 different endangered species such as blackbuck antelope and Arabian oryx as well as giraffe, ostrich and cheetah. Guests can navigate the island’s wilds with safari experiences, nature walks, horse riding adventures and bike trails. There’s three Anantara resorts to choose from on the island, but for a luxurious beach escape, you’ll want to book the Anantara Al Yamm resort. This 30-key, all-villa sanctuary is designed to look like an Emirati fishing village, and invites guests to enjoy the likes of beach horse riding and snorkeling, as well as all other animal-tastic activities.

Anantara Al Yamm Resort, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,998. Tel: (0)2 801 4200, anantara.com

Anantara Al Sahel Resort

As close to an African safari as you’ll get in the UAE, Anantara Al Sahel Resort has 30 safari-style villas dotted among the plains of Sir Bani Yas Island. One of three Anantara resorts on this Abu Dhabi island, taking a dip in the plunge pool on your private deck at Anantara Al Sahel often means greeting neighbours such as peacocks, Arabian oryx or even a gazelle. Like at Anantara Al Yamm resort, guests checking-in to one of these private pool villas benefit from unrestricted access to the mesmerising Sir Bani Yas Royal Nature Reserve, home to 14,000 Jurassic Park-tier exotic animals. Guests can navigate the island’s wilds with safari experiences, nature walks, horse riding adventures and bike trails. There’s also the option to further upgrade your experience with myriad dining and leisure experiences to make the most of the incredible setting.

Anantara Al Sahel Resort, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,530. Tel: (0)2 801 4300, anantara.com

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

Hidden among the sea of rolling, flame-orange dunes of the Empty Quarter, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is one of the UAE’s best-loved Arabian escapes. A secluded desert oasis, there are 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the dunes. Separated from the main resort, the rooms are described as ‘secluded desert sanctuaries’, each with private pool, perfect for blissing out in a secluded sanctuary. While you’re here, embrace desert dwelling with an array of activities that include desert drives, camel trekking, horse riding and more.

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, pool villas from Dhs4,675. Tel: (02) 886 2088. anantara.com

Bab Al Nojoum, Bateen Liwa Resort

The newest addition to the hotel with private pool scene in Abu Dhabi is Bateen Liwa Resort, a new project from those grand dames of glamping, Bab Al Nojoum. Though the brand’s previous resorts have been built around tent, chalet and AirStream accommodation — this new development is comprised entirely of villas, with one, two and three bedroom options available, as well as the rather regal looking Royal Villas. Guests can expect the secluded luxury of private plunge pools right outside their villas, barbecues (and the option of chefs to come in and cook for you), an alfresco deck with comfortable lounge furniture, and fire pits for cosy evenings. In addition to the private villa plunge pools, you’re invited to relax in the central infinity pool with dreamy desert views; there’s fully functioning modern spa with a range of exotic treatments; a farm; date plantation; and there are facilities for community bonfires and stargazing.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa Resort, Tal Mur’ib Road, Mzeer’ah, villas from Dhs689. Tel: (0)2 894 8888, babalnojoum.com

Nurai Island

To reach the out-of-this-world Nurai Island, you’ll need to take a boat from the welcome centre on Saadiyat, and 20 minutes later you’ll land on this Maldives-inspired slice of paradise. Every single one of the guest rooms is a villa, and all come in breezy, contemporary shades, direct beach access, and a private swimming pool. They range in size from the romantic one bedroom beach villas, right up to the sprawling estates with space to sleep up to 15. You’ve got everything you could possibly want on-site: a pampering spa, collection of five fine and casual restaurants and bars, plus a breezy beach club perfect for soaking up the Abu Dhabi sun.

Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, pool villas from Dhs2,700. Tel: (0)2 617 2222, nuraiisland.com

Club Privé by Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Snuggled right in the middle of a stretch of five-star resorts on the island, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island offers a premium all-inclusive experience, with a roster of activities and collection of restaurants far superior to the standard tacky tunes and buffets of fried food most all-inclusive resorts gravitate to. The influence of this brand’s Turkish roots is immediately evident in the design detail, fused with Arabic design influences that give the whole hotel a regal feel. Moreover, the resort also features the striking Club Privé by Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, an exclusive addition offering beachside luxury at its finest. If it’s your own private digs you desire with a pool all to yourself, you’ll want to experience the utmost in opulence by booking stays in Three-Bedroom Executive Villas boasting pool access or Four-Bedroom Superior Villas featuring private pools.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, villas from 21,500. Tel: (02) 492 2222, rixos.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Along the sun-drenched shores of Saadiyat Island, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi sits on its own private stretch of sand, inviting guests to enjoy blissful relaxation on one of the world’s best beaches. There’s an untamed allure to this resort, which gives the feeling of remoteness despite its proximity to a string of restaurants and cultural attractions both on Saadiyat, and in the surrounding city. Within the extensive collection of 306 luxurious rooms and suites, there’s a collection of one-, two- and a three-bedroom royal villa, where next-level comforts include a large terrace fitted with a private plunge pool.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, pool villas from Dhs4,230. Tel: (0)2 407 1234, hyatt.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Few beaches in Abu Dhabi offer the impossibly sugary sands and crystalline waters of Saadiyat Island. The one- and two-bedroom beach villas comes with a sea-facing plunge pool, contemporary furnishings and an array of modern amenities that make each abode feel like a chic beach house. If you can tear yourself away from your private digs, be sure to explore the resort’s culinary array, which includes a choice of seven restaurants and bars including Italian restaurant, Si; the upscale grill and rooftop bar, Turtle Bay; and lively sports bar, Hamilton’s Gastropub. The leisure facilities are outstanding too: work up a sweat in Bodylines Fitness Club, find solace at Zen the spa at Rotana offering Turkish and Moroccan Hammam and 10 treatment rooms, or make the most of the outdoor pool, tennis court, padel courts, football pitch and mini golf.