The UAE will open donation centres around the country to collect aid to send to those affected…

The UAE has launched a Compassion for Gaza campaign to provide humanitarian relief packages to the Palestinian families and children affected by the war, according to Emirates News Agency (wam).

Emirates Red Crescent will open its first centre this Sunday, at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed from 9am to 4pm. Members of the public can donate food, hygiene materials and health supplies towards the humanitarian relief packages.

According to the statement, the campaign will be organised in Dubai and the rest of the emirates soon. Stay tuned to What’s On for the latest.

Currently, more than 3,000 lives have been claimed by the Israel-Gaza war and a further 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to The National.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign comes after H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE sent US$20 million (Dhs73.5 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The aid will be sent through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Other ways to support

This weekend, Kave at Alserkal Avenue is hosting two-days of workshops and events to preserve and support the Palestinian community. For Dhs35, visitors can enjoy a range of activities and talks including a falafel pop-up, Palestinian embroidery, knafeh making live station, panel discussions, meet and greet with musicians, and more.

There will also be a number of paid workshops on the day including warak rolling with Haya’s Kitchen, a tote bag workshop titled Palestine: Our Dream Home, and catch award-winning Palestinian movie, Alam, at Cinema Akil. To book a slot, visit thestoryofthings.com

Images: Unsplash