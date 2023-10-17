Even more reason to support our homegrown community right now…

For those looking to support Palestinian victims in Gaza, local Dubai-based businesses are doing their bit by donating their profits to causes that support Palestine in the ongoing crisis.

Here are seven homegrown businesses donating their revenue/profits to support Palestine:

Mama Rita

This week, mother-and-daughter-owned gem Mama Rita will donate 100 per cent of revenue to @baitulmaal_usa to support the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Mama Rita, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 376 9145, mamarita.com

Rascals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RASCALS (@rascalsdeli)

If you needed any more reason to grab a sandwich from the popular Jumeirah deli, Rascals, they will be donating 100 per cent of last week’s profits to the Emirates Red Crescent Tarahum for Gaza campaign.

Rascals Deli, Wasl Square, Block 7, Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily, 11.30am to 8.30pm. @rascalsdeli

Dukkan El Baba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dukkan El Baba Lebanese Syrian Restaurant & Sandwich Shop (@dukkan_el_baba)

Those who have already donated to the Emirates Red Crescent or The Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund can show their receipt of Dhs150 or more at Dukkan El Baba and get lunch on the house at this cosy, Lebanese-Syrian eatery in The Greens.

Dukkan El Baba, Thuraya Telecom Building, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Daily 9am to 11pm. Tel:(0)43440140, @dukkan_el_baba

Maiz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maiz (@maizdxb)

Palestinian-owned Maiz Tacos will be donating 100 per cent of profits this week towards Palestine through the Emirates Red Crescent.

Maiz Tacos, JLT cluster Y, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 9.45pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 10.45pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712, maiztacos.com

Pistachoux

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P I S T A C H O U X (@pistachoux_dubai)

The best excuse to order a box of freshly baked cookies… Until the end of October, dessert shop Pistachoux will donate 100 per cent of profits to The Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

Pistachoux Fine Pastries. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 7pm. Order online. Tel:(0)4 338 5626. @pistachoux_dubai

Motion Cycling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motion موشن (@motion_cycling)

This weekend, Motion Cycling is hosting a Ride for Palestine where all profits will be donated to the Gaza Relief Fund and Emirates Red Crescent. The spinning classes are taking place in Dubai this Friday, October 20 at 7pm and next Wednesday, October 25 at 7.45pm, hosted by Lamia Dahmash, and in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm.

Motion Cycling, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai. To book, contact tel:(0)4 875 5104 or DM @motion_cycling

Collective Haircare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by collective. Haircare (@collective.haircare)

This week, Collective Hair, founded by Deena Alawaid, is donating 100 per cent of its sales from hair services and products towards Tarahum for Gaza. Book a hair appointment here or shop online here.

Collective Hair, Al Quoz Industrial Area 2, Dubai. Daily 9am to 9pm. Tel:(0)50 742 0122. collectivehaircare.com

