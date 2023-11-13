Ho ho ho! Festive season is here, and we’re about to bring you the best of Christmas Day fun in the capital…

Abu Dhabi, we know you’re excited, and so are we. In the blink of an eye, we’re in the eleventh hour, excuse us, the eleventh month of the year and we’re only over a month away from one of the most anticipated weeks of the year. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year. Fun, family, goodbyes and gratitude. It’s all in the mix, and here are our picks of the best places to enjoy Christmas Day, right here in the comfort of the capital.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

On Christmas Day, sit down at this wonderful Italian bistro in the ADNEC area and be serenaded by a live artist all afternoon. A sumptuous Christmas Day brunch awaits, with a super seasonal theme accenting your day at the Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, December 25 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs285 soft drinks, Dhs365 house drinks.

Osmo Lounge and Bar

The chic Osmo Lounge and Bar, at the Hilton Yas Island Abu Dhabi offers a festive-themed afternoon tea, the ideal occasion to enjoy fabulous festive treats and socialise outdoors with friends. Enjoy specials such as truffle bites, fresh pastries, and classic scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam, all perfectly paired with a selection of premium seasonal teas, coffees, and hot chocolate.

Osmo Lounge and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, December 1 to January 6 12:00pm to 6:00pm, Dhs250 for two. Tel: (0) 2 208 6900, dineatosmo@hilton.com

Sofra Bld

Find yourself in a beachfront ‘Magical Escape’ with family by Abu Dhabi’s stunning coastline, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri’s Sofra Bld. Enjoy an Abra boat ride across the charming Qaryat Al Beri Complex as you enjoy panoramic views of the stunning Khor Al Maqta Creek, topped off with a sumptuous breakfast at Sofra Bld.

Sofra Bld, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, November 29 to December from Dhs1,150. Tel: (0)2 509 8888, reservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Aqua

At the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Christmas Day will have you tucking in to their amazing Aqua Christmas Day dinner, which will feature cherished seasonal dishes including the perfectly roasted turkey, their classic Beef Wellington, baked cod with a crumble, warm sage and chestnut stuffing, maple-glazed shallots and an array of delectable desserts.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Al Waha

Qasr Al Sarab will roll out an exquisite Christmas Day celebration, as young guests can delight in the arrival of Santa Claus, who will make an appearance from 4:30pm to 5:30pm over the desert dunes. A multi-cuisine culinary adventure welcomes you at Al Waha restaurant, and seasonal delights will be served up for the whole family, with luxurious seasonal delights, live cooking stations and a generous buffet with live entertainment.

Al Waha, Qasr Al Sarab, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 886 2088, @qasralsarab

Khayal

Khayal at the Marriott Al Forsan keeps your spirits high throughout the festive season, with a super Santa Claus appearance, live entertainment, 6 live cooking stations and endless festive dishes to enjoy from.

Khayal, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs310 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 bubbles, Dhs99 for children. Tel: (0) 2 201 4131, www.marriottalforsanlife.com

Graphos Social Kitchen

Enjoy an excellent Christmas Day brunch with your loved ones, featuring interactive cooking stations that will dish up seasonal favourites, premium cuts, fresh seafood, and a variety of sweet treats. Children can also expect a special visit from Santa Claus. For added excitement, you can enjoy a full 20 per cent discount on bookings made before November 30.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, December 25 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs355 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs95 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 208 6900, dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Horizon

Embrace the holiday season’s joyful cheer on Christmas Day as you feast on a lavish buffet brimming with festive foodie favourites, live cooking stations and a host of yummy festive goodies. Your little ones will be entertained at Horizon garden which is set to feature fun games, festive tunes and tons of surprises from the man in red himself.

Horizon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Al Khubeirah, Abu Dhabi, December 25 12:30pm to 3:30pm, from Dhs220, Dhs110 under 12, 6 and under dine for free. Tel: (0)2 657 0000, fb.khalidiya@rotana.com

Le Terrazza

Make sure your Christmas Day is merry and bright, with a festive brunch at La Terrazza. The buffet features a traditional holiday spread with a wide array of international cuisines, complete with your choice of soft beverages or premium beverages. While you indulge in these culinary delights, the air will be filled with festive cheer courtesy of joyous carols, and you can also look forward to a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Le Terrazza, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, December 25 12:30pm to 3:00pm, Dhs149 house drinks, Dhs99 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 692 4999, info.abudhabi.corniche@radissonblu.com

The Director’s Club

Dig in to a heartwarming Christmas roast of traditional roast turkey accompanied by timeless favourites like Yorkshire Pudding, duck fat potatoes, and roasted vegetables. This is the ideal occasion to enjoy a hearty festive meal with your loved ones, complete with a selection of delightful beverages and great company.

The Director’s Club, WB Abu Dhabi Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs170 soft drinks, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs375 premium drinks, Dhs90 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Café 302

Sip your way into the festive season at Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana’s Café 302, as you can enjoy a range of festive drinks featuring a selection of hot menu items for only Dhs35. Get in the winter spirit with mouthwatering flavours including their Minty Hot Chocolate, Marshmallow Hot Chocolate, Cranberry Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Latte, Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Marshmallow Latte and the Cinnamon Café Mocha.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Dhs35, 10:00am to 10:00pm. Tel: (0)2 610 6688, @cafe302

Terra Secca

Celebrate a spectacular Christmas Day at Terra Secca, our enchanting trattoria with a breath-taking view of grazing Arabian Horses. Revel in a lavish Christmas feast, overflowing with flavours of the season; from Italian cheese and cold cuts, and foie gras, to scallops risotto, prime beef tenderloin fillet, and a delightful sea bass. End the evening on a sweet note with irresistibly sweet Italian desserts.

Terra Secca, Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, December 25 12:30pm to 4:30pm, Dhs255 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs550 premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 204 4444, @alwathbahotel

Assymetri

Enjoy a host of exciting activities on Christmas Day this December, with numerous traditional Christmas day selections, a kids’ special and a live turkey carving, as well as a live singer and Santa visit for the young ones to enjoy.

Assymetri, Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12:30pm to 4:00pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 656 2000, @radissonhotels

The Terrace on the Corniche

Enjoy a festive family brunch at The Terrace on the Corniche. Get into the holiday spirit with a joyous family brunch at the Terrace on the Corniche. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere as live entertainment fills the air with merriment. Indulge in a diverse spread of international delights, thoughtfully prepared by our culinary experts. Raise a toast with festive drinks and conclude your meal with a splendid array of sweet treats. It is a celebration that will warm your heart and bring an extra sparkle to your holiday season.

The Terrace on the Corniche, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, December 25 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs650 house drinks, Dhs850 bubbles. Tel: (0) 2 694 4553, restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

Pearl Lounge

Situated on the lobby level of the majestic Grand Hyatt the Pearl Lounge is a classy, upmarket venue serving excellent food, drinks and shisha. With cheerful cookies, traditional Christmas cakes and other delectable treats, the Festive Afternoon Tea seeks to bring joy with every detail.

Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, December 25 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, @pearllounge_abudhabi

Giornotte

Enjoy an excellent Christmas brunch when you dine with Giornotte, at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal. With a beautifully decorated venue, their renowned Chef’s Brunch invites you to its Christmas Day edition. Gather your family and friends for an expansive selection including roasted turkey paired with stuffing and gravy, wagyu beef, foie gras, Asian corner, pasta made à la minute, fresh seafood and healthy stations, as well as stunning selection of classic desserts.

Giornotte, The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, December 25 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs699 soft drinks, Dhs799 house drinks, Dhs899 bubbles, Dhs344 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 818 8282,

Flavours

Enjoy festive flavours at Flavours Restaurant, on Christmas Day for a delightful brunch that includes a selection of holiday favorites to satisfy your festive cravings. While you enjoy, our in-house band will set the mood with a selection of enjoyable tunes, for a lively and enjoyable ambiance. For the young ‘uns, a dedicated corner with sweet temptations and festive decor will add to the joyful atmosphere.

Flavours, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs449 bubbles, Dhs115 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)547919022, flavours.00446@adnhmc.com

Balcon Terrace

Enjoy the magic of Christmas at Balcon Terrace, where you can enjoy the festive day with alfresco dining. Tuck in to a super selection of traditional dishes including roast turkey, Beef Wellington, Christmas cake, chocolate log cake, sushi, seafood, steaks and a lot more.

AbuDhabi.Dine@southernsun.com Balcon Terrace, Southern Sun Hotel, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Dhs360 soft drinks, Dhs510 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbles, Dhs125 kids’ package. Tel: (0)56 515 3388,

