Happy birthday Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai's Crown Prince turns 41
Happy birthday Sheikh Hamdan!
Today, November 14, marks the celebration of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai 41st birthday. To celebrate his birthday we have rounded up some of the happiest and best moments that His Highness has shared with us throughout this year.
This year has been a rather exceptional year for the Crown Prince, from approving master plans, standing in solidarity with Palestine, to celebrating the birth of his third child.
In celebration of the big day, we have gathered a few of our favourite moments that Sheikh Hamdan has shared with the public via Instagram this year.
Welcoming his third child, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, in February
Celebrating Eid alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed
Summiting the half dome at Yosemite
Summer vacay with his family in Mauritius
Winning the Dubai Endurance Cup
The annual family trip to Yorkshire
