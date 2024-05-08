We’re all about the Italian classicals…

World-renowned pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi is on his way to Abu Dhabi, and the Turin-born classical pro will put on his biggest show in the UAE at the Etihad Arena on January 19, 2025.

The most streamed classical artist of all time, Einaudi bring his mastery of the genre to the capital following a trio of sell-out shows in Dubai in January this year.

Einaudi’s minimalist style and compositions have featured on the soundtracks of productions such as ‘This is England’ and ‘The Intouchables’, and you can expect him to bring some of the biggest hits from his repertoire of performances including soulful melodies such as ‘Experience’, ‘Nuvole Bianche’ and ‘I Giorni’ to Abu Dhabi.

In addition to captivating audiences around the world with a long list of stirring performances, Einaudi has also also sold over 2.5 million albums globally.

Tickets begin at Dhs250 and are available at etihadarena.ae.

