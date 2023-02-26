Dubai’s Crown Prince took to Instagram to announce that he has called his newborn son Mohammed…

Congratulations are in order for HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan, fondly known as Faz, took to Instagram Stories to announce the birth of his third child, a little boy.

In the sweet post, Dubai’s Crown Prince announced that the newborn has been named Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan is already a father to a set of twins, who were born in May 2021. He regularly shares pictures of the little tots with his 15.4 million Instagram followers. The twins, a little boy called Rashid and a little girl called Shaikha, will be two this year.

As well as showing a glimpse into the twins’ life with him, Sheikh Hamdan has also shared sweet photos of the pair with their doting grandfather, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

We extend our congratulations to the whole family.

Images: Sheikh Hamdan Instagram