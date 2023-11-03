Abu Dhabi’s favourite Liwa Village desert experience returns from December 8 to 31…

With several exciting zones coupled with a brand new look and feel, a thrilling winter itinerary will combine the adventure of the outdoors with awesome F&B, retail and entertainment options. The mini-oasis will weave together authentic Emirati heritage, modern leisure and a selection of adventure activities, as well as cool culinary options to bring you an exciting winter experience to enjoy across 24 fun-filled days.

The six zones will include the Souk, a traditional Arabian marketplace with dining and retails options, Oasis, with desert charm and modern elegance greeting you, Valley, that promises to be this year’s must-visit hangout, Pavilion, which provides much-needed tranquil moments, Carnival, with a unique amusement park, rides and games, and finally, the Main Stage, which will host A-list talents for captivating performances.

What happened last year?

The 2022 session was a wild success with visitors enjoying access to concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, engaging demonstrations of Emirati heritage and crafts, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more.

One of the highlights was Fuel Fest Arabia (will it return) where attendees were able to meet the stars of Hollywood blockbusting franchise, Fast and Furious (including some on four wheels) — Ludacris, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson with a closing concert from Ludacris himself.

GAZE Immersive Dining

Described as “a dining environment interwoven with digital technology under the stars” the GAZE Immersive Dining experience promised to be quite unlike any other you’ve experienced. Both Antika and Zuma held pop-ups there.

Souk

Home of amazing off-the-rack merch from visiting vendors including A Frnd of Mine; EBL; House of Artisans; Chitral Handicrafts; Elevenish; and Apparel Group.

There was also an on-site spice market, henna art, khoos basket weaving displays, and live Emirati cooking demonstrations, found alongside some of the most popular names on the homegrown and world casual dining scene. We’re talking High Joint, Nap Pizza, Boh’ba Bubble Tea, Space Cafe, Scoppi Ice Cream, Flurry, and Acai Republic. Oasis Was your GPS location for a crafty or relaxing respite from the rest of the festival’s frenetic pace. Experiences here included terrarium making, jewellery design, terracotta pot painting and tea excursions. There were contributions from Mattar Farm, The Giving Movement, Culinary Botique, Turquoise Boutique Studio, DRVN, Nikon Kids Photo Club, Let’s Cafe and more.

Pavilion

Another section of the Village that was given over to the pursuit of chill, and appreciation of aesthetic excellence.

Stage

Finally the home of concerts at the Liwa Festival, the dedicated performance zone provided an immersive platform to showcase Arabian talent.

Gates open on December 8, and tickets will be available very soon. Plenty to look forward to, so see you there!

December 8 to December 31, 2023. last year’s pin drop was at this Google Map location.