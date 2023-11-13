Chart-topping rappers, television presenters and more…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Stormzy and Maya Jama

Chart topping rapper Stormzy and his partner British television presenter Maya Jama were spotted at Charcoal Garden Dubai this past week. The celebrity couple seemed to be holidya-ing in the city.

Charlotte Crosby

English television personality Charlotte Crosby got engaged to partner Jane Anker in the city this week, sharing sweet pictures on her social media.

Kanye West

Megastar Kanye West has been out and about in the city this past week. The rapper was seen with Dominic Nowell-Barnes, founder of The Giving Movement, in a snap he shared on his social media.

Kevin de Vries

German artist Kevin de Vries took the stage at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland this past weekend, sharing clips of the high-energy night on his social media.

Keinemusik

The German DJ and electronic producer trio was spotted spinning tunes for the crowd at Soho Garden this week.

