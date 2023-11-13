Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Chart-topping rappers, television presenters and more…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Stormzy and Maya Jama
View this post on Instagram
Chart topping rapper Stormzy and his partner British television presenter Maya Jama were spotted at Charcoal Garden Dubai this past week. The celebrity couple seemed to be holidya-ing in the city.
Charlotte Crosby
View this post on Instagram
English television personality Charlotte Crosby got engaged to partner Jane Anker in the city this week, sharing sweet pictures on her social media.
Kanye West
View this post on Instagram
Megastar Kanye West has been out and about in the city this past week. The rapper was seen with Dominic Nowell-Barnes, founder of The Giving Movement, in a snap he shared on his social media.
Kevin de Vries
German artist Kevin de Vries took the stage at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland this past weekend, sharing clips of the high-energy night on his social media.
You might also like
Keinemusik
View this post on Instagram
The German DJ and electronic producer trio was spotted spinning tunes for the crowd at Soho Garden this week.
Images: Socials