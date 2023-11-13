‘Twas the night before Christmas…

Christmas is just over a month away, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate Christmas Eve in Dubai, we’ve got you covered. From festive brunches to family days out, Michelin Star special menus to surprises from Santa’s…

Here are 12 fabulously festive ways to celebrate Christmas Eve in Dubai:

Above Eleven

Mark your calendars, Above Eleven is hosting a Christmas Eve party from 8pm to 11pm, called Feliz Navidad. Guests can indulge in a delectable four-course set menu amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai’s beach and skyline. Packages are priced at Dhs350 for soft, Dhs450 four house, and Dhs550 for premium beverages.

Above Eleven, Palm West Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. December 24, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 666 1420, @aboveelevendubai

Atlantis The Palm

Jingle all the way to Atlantis The Palm this Christmas Eve for a merry time, from indulging in festive menus prepared by celebrity chefs to visiting Santa’s grotto. There’s a three-course Christmas menu at Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen, an Omakase menu at Nobu for Dhs775 per person, a Michelin-Star 11-course Christmas dinner at Ossiano, a festive menu and live band at Warehouse, and more.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. December 24 to December 25. atlantis.com

Bab Al Shams

Head into the desert and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with an enchanting Christmas Eve dinner at Zala. The festivities kick off with an array of tantalizing entrees, from foie gras terrine to gin and tonic citrus-cured salmon. For mains, guests can tuck into a whole roasted turkey, accompanied by all the essential trimmings. Cap off the evening on a sweet note with decadent desserts like the mandarin yuzu with bitter chocolate log. Prices start from Dhs345 per person (soft) and Dhs545 per person for house.

Zala, Bab Al Shams, Dubai. Sunday, December 24, 7pm to 12am. babalshams.com

Burj Al Arab

Taking place on December 24 and 25, this festive Inside Burj al Arab experience, priced at Dhs2,000, offers two adults and two children a guided one-hour tour of the seven-star hotel followed by a visit to Santa’s grotto at the royal suite, a festive cocktail, a family photo book with Santa, and gifts. For a more lavish affair, opt for the Dhs669 per person package, which includes the tour followed by a two-course Christmas dinner, and a delightful festive cocktail.

Inside Burj Al Arab, December 24 and 25. 10am to 7pm. Dhs2,000 for two adults and two children. insideburjalarab.com

Bulgari Resort

Book a Christmas Eve breakfast buffet at Bulgari Resort’s Il Caffè. Available from 8am to 1pm, guests can help themselves to live stations showcasing traditional dishes inspired by the Mediterranean. The Christmas Eve breakfast is priced at Dhs500 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dhs900 for the Champagne package, and Dhs300 per child. Alternatively, spend Christmas Eve at the pool with the La Vigilia Di Natale In Piscina brunch. From Dhs475 (soft) and Dhs800 (Champagne) per person, the art of grilling is elevated through this exclusive brunch, including fish, seafood, and meat dishes, that can be savoured while admiring the shimmering Yacht Club pool.

Bulgari Resort, Jumeira Bay Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 777 5555. bulgarihotels.com

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage

If you’re looking for an ultra-romantic date spot to knock your previous efforts out of the park, then The Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage should be high on your hit list. This Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy the Argentine a la carte menu featuring exclusive holiday dishes handpicked by Chef Mauro Colagreco. Make the most of the beautiful weather by sitting out on the terrace.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. December 24, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

Ernst Biergarten

If anyone knows how to do Christmas, it’s the Bavarians… Head down to Ernst Biergarten for a special Christmas Eve brunch. Taking place on December 24, from 12pm to 4pm, guests can indulge in hearty German festive-inspired fare with four hours of unlimited drinks. Packages start from Dhs300 (soft) and Dhs450 (house).

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Dubai. Sunday, December 24, 12pm to 4pm. Tel:(0)42102511. ernstbiergarten.com

Legoland Dubai

The Legoland Dubai theme park has a long list of exciting events planned for everyone, including a holly jolly dance show, festive cupcake decorating class, a candy cane hunt, Christmas carols, a chance to meet and greet with Lego Santa, the opportunity to decorate Miniland’s Lego gingerbread house, a special snowfall, and more.

Legoland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts. From December 1. From Dhs295. Daily 10am to 7pm. legoland.ae

Monkey Bar

Get ready to groove into Christmas with the merriest R&B and hip-hop bash. Taking place this Christmas Eve at Monkey Bar, gather your friends and get ready for a night of holiday cheer with an international DJ, flowing festive drinks, and immaculate vibes. Monkey Bar, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Center, Dubai. Sunday, December 24, Dhs200 entry. @monkeybardubai

Peaches and Cream

Family-friendly beach restaurant, Peaches and Cream, is hosting a festive Christmas Eve brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Packages are priced at Dhs350 (soft), Dhs450 (house), and Dhs550 (prosecco), inclusive of an all-you-can-eat buffet and special appearance from Santa with surprises.

Peaches & Cream, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday, December 24, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. @peachesandcreamdxb

The Nice Guy

This Christmas, enjoy a special festive brunch at The Nice Guy taking place on December 24 and December 25. The family-style feast features their hearty lasagna, roast prime rib eye, beef tartare, butternut squash salad, potato and truffle tortellini, and more. Indulge in decadent sides like truffle fries and roasted potatoes, and satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate pavlova or warm chocolate chip cookies. Wash it all down with festive cocktails, including the coconut and apple White Christmas and red wine-based Rudolph. Packages range from Dhs499 to Dhs799.

The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai. Dhs499 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 premium. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

Tasca

Indulge in a festive feast this Christmas Eve with a sumptuous four-course menu celebrating Portugal’s rich holiday traditions at Tasca. Set against a backdrop of lively Portuguese music, delight in seasonal specialties like marinated scallops and traditional Christmas codfish, adding a touch of magic to the night before Christmas. The celebration runs from 6.30pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs550 per person, inclusive of soft beverages. Wine, cocktails, and sangrias will be available a la carte.

Tasca by Jose Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, December 24, 6.30pm to 11pm. Dhs550 per person. Tel: (0)4 777 2231, mandarinoriental.com

