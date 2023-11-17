And it’s not even built yet…

The most expensive apartment in Dubai just sold for a record-breaking Dhs500 million, making it the third most expensive penthouse ever sold in the world, after London and Monaco.

The five-bedroom penthouse, sold by Provident Estate, is located in the ultra-luxurious 71-storey Como Residences, Palm Jumeirah, which is set to open in Q3 2027.

The buyer is now the proud owner of a 21,949 square-foot penthouse with five bedrooms, a private elevator, a cutting-edge home automation system, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Arabian Sea, and more.

The off-plan purchase blows the previous real estate record for most expensive apartment sold in Dubai out of the water, which was a whopping Dhs420 million for a top-floor penthouse in Marsa al Arab Hotel.

Inside Como Residences…

Como Residences is a futuristic 71-storey tower, that will be constructed on an empty plot on the Palm Jumeirah, at the gateway to Palma Residences.

The tower draws inspiration from its waterfront setting for the futuristic design, with each floor resembling a rolling ocean wave.

At 71 floors, it will be the tallest building on the Palm Jumeirah by some way, eclipsing the current tallest tower on The Palm, the 52-floor Palm Tower in the centre of the trunk.

For those with the cash to splash at this soaring new address, properties will range in size from two-bedrooms right up to six bedroom addresses. All come with beautiful sea views, contemporary interiors and ‘premium amenities,’ according to developer Nakheel.

Como Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening Q3 2027. comoresidence.ae

Images: Provided