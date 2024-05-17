Perfect if you’re looking to save some dirhams…

For most of us, those salary bings are around two weeks away, however, that doesn’t mean you have to spend your weekend at home.

Here are some free things you can do in Dubai from workshops to visiting a new museum, joining a netwalk and more.

Here are 5 free things to do in Dubai this weekend

Visit the all-new Expo 2020 Dubai Museum

It’s hard to not visit Expo City Dubai and not have the memories of Expo 2020 Dubai come flooding back to you. If you miss the World Expo and want to relive the journey, visit the all-new Expo 2020 Dubai Museum. It opens its doors on International Museum Day which is on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and you can enter for free on the day. On other days, it will cost you Dhs120 for the one-day attraction pass which will get you entry into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions, as well as the Vision and Women’s Pavilion, Alif and Terra. Alternatively, if you just want to see Expo 2020 Museum and The Stories of Nations, tickets are Dhs50 for adults over the age of 12 and Dhs40 for children ages four to 11. Read more about the museum here.

Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 555 2030, expocitydubai.com

*Visit Louvre Abu Dhabi for free this weekend*

Attend free painting workshops on interior design

The 7th edition of the Decobuild Exhibition is running until May 19, and if you’re in the mood to spruce up your home, these workshops and sessions will come in handy. This weekend, Jotun Paints UAE is hosting a free sessions and painting workshop perfect for homeowners or potential homeowners looking to revamp their homes. On Saturday, May 18, you can learn how to incorporate contemporary design elements, from colour schemes to painting styles, to achieve your desired ambience. At the end, of the session, you can express your design inspirations by painting vases. On Sunday, May 19 participants will learn tips and tricks on creating a colour palette to enhance their interior decor. The session is led by Jotun experts, so you’re in good hands. The workshop on this day will see attendees unleashing their artistic flair by personalizing ceramic mugs, wood coasters and wood photo frames for their homes in unique and inspiring ways. Register for the Decobuild Exhibition for free here.

Decobuild Exhibition, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, until May 19, 5pm to 6pm, free, @jotunpaintsarabia

Dance the night away at Farrago Bar & Lounge

Looking for an excuse to get together with the girls? This Friday, dance to throwback 80s hits – from Whitney Houston to Prince – with Diamond Setter at Farrago from 10pm to 2am at their debut Retro 80s party. Don’t forget to channel your inner disco diva with a disco-themed dress code. Entry is free. but if you want, you can shell out some cash to get a cocktail.

Farrago Bar & Lounge, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Friday, May 17, 10pm to 2am, free entry. Tel:(0)4 350 9998. @farragodubai

Get your piercings done for free

Ever wanted to get a piercing but were put off by the service fees? You’re in luck because this weekend N.Sefi is celebrating its first anniversary at City Walk by offering free piercings to customers visiting on May 18 and 19. All you have to do is purchase any piercing jewellery item. You can pick from gold, natural diamonds, and precious stones. The staff are trained to understand ear anatomy and provide tailored recommendations to curate a look that complements individual styles.

N.Sefi, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, free piercings on May 18 and 19, Tel: (0)4 277 3968 nsefijewellery.com

Join a ladies-only netwalk with Girls Who Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girls Who Walk Dubai (@girlswhowalkdubai)

This Sunday at 8pm, join a ladies-only ‘netwalk’ on Jumeirah Beach. Turn up solo or bring a friend or two and meet up with other lovely ladies at Feels at Kite Beach. The movement allows women to come together to connect. It’s perfect if you want to expand your connections personally or professionally. This weekend, all the ladies will get a free cookie courtesy of Cookie Culture DXB. Can’t make it this weekend? The netwalk takes place every Sunday and as it is summertime, it will move indoors soon. Find out more here and don’t forget to sign up.

@girlswhowalkdubai

Images: Supplied