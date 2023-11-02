It’s time to fuel that sando fire inside…

As I report this news I can confirm that there have already been three Rascals sandwich deliveries made to the What’s On HQ. We are all firmly sandwich fanatics in this office so when the news popped up on our socials that the incredible deli delivers around Dubai – the announcement made its way to our group chat and our lunch was organised.

If you want to know our order, four roast beef sandos, two Rascals and one spicy club. Every first bite around the office was met with the quintessential sigh and eye roll of pure ecstatic bliss. Followed by mild cheers and agreement that these are some really good sandwiches.

The roast beef, medium rare and perfect – with the right amount of cheese to meat ratio, rocket added in the mix upping the freshness. Topped off with crispy onions and a homemade barbecue sauce makes it a sandwich we will be back for. Special mention for their fries, because those were also top quality, even if we couldn’t get them delivered (yet?)

You can get your fix of the sandwiches via Deliveroo. Rascals now delivers to a range of areas in Dubai including Barsha, The Palm, Marina, JLT, Media City and plenty of other locations. For a full list of locations consult the map below, or head to their Instagram page.

This homegrown sandwich deli with a cult following found a permanent home in Dubai. Rascals can be found in Wasl Square and having only been open for a very short period of time, the team at Rascals have the sando-making business down to a tee. Speaking of tees, you can even grab some merch on your way out after trying some of their cookie-cutter perfectly curated sandos.

Rascals Deli, Wasl Square, Block 7, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tues to Sun, 11.30am to 8.30pm. @rascalsdeli

Images: Socials