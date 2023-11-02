Tickets are priced at Dhs300 including a meal and two drinks…

There’s nowhere in the world quite like Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve. That’s for sure. But, choosing where to book your front-row seats to 2024 can be a little overwhelming and very expensive.

For this NYE, Emaar has announced that Burj Park will offer paid (affordable) tickets for those who want front-row seats to the iconic laser, light, and firework show, without being in the hustle and bustle of the crowd.

Ticket holders will get access to a prime viewing deck, live entertainment, and a meal and two drinks from the food trucks.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 10 on Platinumlist and are priced at Dhs300 for adults and Dhs150 for children. Ticket holders will have to collect their exclusive Emaar NYE badges from Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, or Dubai Marina Mall.

Of course, residents and visitors can still watch the NYE fireworks display from the Dubai Mall and Downtown area free of charge.

All attendees and spectators globally will be able to share their New Year wishes in English or Arabic via WhatsApp, which will then be shown on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

An Emaar spokesperson added, “Our vision for Emaar New Year’s Eve each year is not just to mirror previous celebrations but to redefine them. The introduction of the exclusive viewing experience at Burj Park encapsulates our commitment to creating unforgettable moments.”

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. December 31, 2023. Doors open at 4pm. mydubainewyear.emaar.com

Images: Provided