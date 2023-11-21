It’s that time of the year when we celebrate this beautiful nation and everything it gives us. Here’s where you can feel the festive spirit in the capital…

Deerfields Mall

Celebrate UAE National Day at Deerfields Mall, who will be hosting a thrilling line up of exciting events for families and shoppers. From December 1 to 3, they will present the renowned Shabyiat Al Cartoon stage show to entertain families with a portrayal of Arab lives and traditions. You can also make your way down with your loved ones and celebrate the National Day spirit with an engaging Alayalah dance performance, which will begin a month of exciting winter activations for you to enjoy.

Deerfields Mall, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)2501 0826. @deerfieldsmall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has a grand National Day celebration planned for you, including a performance by ‘Firqat Al Mazyood Al Harbiya’, face painting for your little ones, and a henna corner for the ladies from 4pm to 8pm. The festivities will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show and many more fun activities for the whole family. Don’t miss this one…

Bawabat Al Sharq, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)2 503 1400. @bawababtalsharqmall

NYU Abu Dhabi

The 9th edition of Heyakah will be staged at NYU in Abu Dhabi, and will explore the meaning of ‘home’ in the company of poets, artists, storytellers and musicians belonging to diverse backgrounds. They will share their heritages and cultures, before a memorable evening of performances will feature names such as Basma Choir, Jad Al Kareem Tatou, Pulitzer Prize winning poet Gregory Pardlo and many more.

Heyakah the Story, Black Box, New York University Abu Dhabi Arts Centre, November 27, 7.30pm. Tel: (0)2 628 4000. @nyuadartscenter

Laduree

Laduree’s lovely National Day Afternoon Tea spread includes four petit fours, goat cheese tartlets, salmon bagels and more. You can elevate your dining experience with a fine selection of desserts, and from November 25, enjoy macarons with a print of the national colours.

Laduree, various locations, Abu Dhabi, November 7 to December 3, Dhs204.@ladureeuae

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

One of Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destinations is set to present you with a series of entertainment options and prime views of this year’s fireworks display. You can also look forward to an educative experience at a photo exhibition depicting the nation’s rich heritage, as well as a police parade on December 2 at 4pm. Finally, witness a spectacular fireworks show on December 2 and 3 at 9pm, to cap off an exciting weekend celebrating UAE National Day.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @galleriauae

Punjab Grill

With all the fun activities happening in Abu Dhabi on UAE National Day, you’ll need to get your eats in and stay refuelled. Enjoy Punjab Grill’s Chicken Tikka sampler and milk cake for Dhs52 each, curated specially for the National Day long weekend. Available December 1 to 3.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, 12:00am to 12:00pm, 12:30pm to 12:00am daily. Tel: (0)449 9839. @punjabgrillabudhabi