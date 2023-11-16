The initiative comes as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ operation…

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence in the UAE has announced plans to construct three desalination plants in the Rafah area of Gaza, according to WAM News Agency. These plants will supply the area with water amid shortages caused by the ongoing crisis in the region.

Each desalination plant will hold a capacity of 200,000 gallons per day, bringing the total daily capacity to 600,000 gallons. The plants will be able to benefit 300,000 people per day.

This extension of support comes as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation – a programme set in place to offer on-the-ground support and aid to the civilians of Gaza impacted by the crisis. The operation was set in motion following the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The operation was launched on November 5, under the leadership of the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence, and in cooperation and collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and other local institutions.

The aim of the operation is to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine and stands as a symbol of the UAE’s staunch stance of solidarity with the community.

So far, the initiatives of the operation have seen the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip to deliver essential and urgent medical support to the region. The initiative also provides volunteering opportunities for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.

How can I help?

The UAE has launched a Tarahum for Gaza campaign to supply humanitarian relief packages to the affected regions. Emirates Red Crescent has opened a number of donation sites across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah for the general public.

You can donate food, hygiene materials and health supplies towards the humanitarian relief packages. To learn more about how you can help, where you can donate and other resources, visit here.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)