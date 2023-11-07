Five aircraft carrying the necessary supplies departed from Abu Dhabi on Monday…

H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE has ordered for a fully equipped Emirati field hospital to be established in the Gaza Strip to deliver essential medical support to Palestinians, according to wam news agency.

The five aircraft carrying the necessary equipment and supplies departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday, November 7, and will arrive in Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, before being transferred to the Gaza Strip.

The hospital will facilitate 150-beds and will house a number of different departments which are to be set up in multiple stages.

There will be departments for general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and gynaecology, in addition to anaesthesia and intensive care units for both children and adults. There will also be clinics for internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine.

The initiative is part of the Gallant Knight 3, also announced yesterday, which is a humanitarian operation to support the people Palestinians in Gaza in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent.

The initiative comes as an extension of the UAE’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Last week it was reported that 1,000 injured Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip are to be transported to the UAE, along with their families, for medical treatment at UAE hospitals.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered for the children to be sent to the UAE, given the medical care they need, and then sent back home safely.

Moreover, UAE leaders have directed millions worth of aid towards helping the Palestinian victims affected by the ongoing crisis.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent Dhs73.5 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai directed a further Dhs50 million.

Images: wam