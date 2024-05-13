The project aims to protect architecture that holds significant historical relevance…

Though Dubai is still a fairly young city, it is packed with history and heritage that has to be preserved for us and generations to come. Phase One included the preservation of archaeological sites, historical areas and over 700 buildings, and now His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has approved the second phase.

The sites and buildings covered by this project serve as symbols of the emirate’s journey through the years. The second phase will include the preservation of 35 areas, sites, and buildings dating from the 1960s to the 1990s.

.@HamdanMohammed approves second phase of #Dubai’s heritage architecture preservation project. The second phase of the project is set to restore an additional 35 heritage sites and buildings, bringing the total number of sites covered by both phases to 807. The initial phase… pic.twitter.com/swdsuXpsSA — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 12, 2024



Phase 2 includes:

Clock Tower

Rashid Tower

Dubai Petroleum Building

Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport

Dubai Municipality Main Building

Dubai Television Building

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace – Za’abeel

Hospitality Palace

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace – Hatta

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed School – Hatta

Za’abeel Secondary School

Al Ras Library

Dubai Land Department Building

Fish Roundabout

Dubai Courts Building

Diwan Building

Naif Police Station

The Flame Monument

Emirates Post Building – Al Karama

The water tank at Al Khazzan Park

Safa Park Building

Al Nasr Leisureland

Jumeirah Zoo (Dubai Zoo)

Emirates Golf Club

Dubai Creek Golf Club

Jumeirah Mosque

Rashidiya Grand Mosque

Al Fahidi Mosque

Health Authority Mosque

Omar Bin Haider Mosque

Al Maktoum Hospital

Dubai Hospital

Baraha Hospital

Rashid Hospital

Latifa Hospital (Al Wasl)

Speaking on Phase 2, Sheikh Hamdan stated, “By protecting our heritage architecture, we seek to promote a deeper understanding among citizens, residents and visitors of what has shaped the emirate into the thriving metropolis it is today.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that the preservation of heritage areas in Dubai is an ongoing endeavour aimed at preserving the cultural authenticity of areas across the emirate.

The Crown Prince stated that the preservation project ‘reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate’s profile as a global cultural destination, and preserve its unique national character.’

“We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations. The heritage areas covered by the project hold the memory of decades of progress and symbolise the dawn of Dubai’s renaissance. Located in the heart of modern Dubai, these sites bridge the past with the city’s future aspirations. Dubai invites the world to witness its past, present, and future, all together in one place,” His Highness added.

Phase one of the project covered areas such as Al Shindagha Heritage District, the Naif area, and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and more.

